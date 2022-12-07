Tughlakabad ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.178

Ward No.178 Tughlakabad (तुगलकाबाद) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Tughlakabad Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Tughlakabad went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Tughlakabad corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Tughlakabad ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Tughlakabad was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Tughlakabad candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Tughlakabad ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sugandha (AAP), Pushpa (BJP), Poonam (BSP), Pooja Bidhuri (INC), Omkari (IND), Pooja Jha (JDU).

MLA and MP of Tughlakabad

Sahi Ram of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 52. Tughlakabad Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Tughlakabad is a part.

Demographic profile of Tughlakabad

According to the delimitation report, Tughlakabad ward has a total population of 63,172 of which 8,944 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 14.16% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Tughlakabad ward

The following areas are covered under the Tughlakabad ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Pul Pehladpur Ct, Railway Qtrs; Govindipuri Dda Flats Pocket A-8, A-10, A-11, A-12, A-13, A-14,; Tuglakabad Village, Bangali Colony; Na, Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, Gola Kuan, Block-A, F, Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, Block D, F,, Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, Block F Gola Kuan Part-I; Na, Tekhand Village; Okhla Industrial Area Ph-I, Block D, F.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 178. Tughlakabad ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pushpa; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 54,82,603; Total liabilities: Rs 18,00,000.

Candidate name: Poonam; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 19,50,477; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pooja Bidhuri; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 51,83,591; Total liabilities: Rs 4,41,466.

Candidate name: Omkari; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 1,35,239; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pooja Jha; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 30,45,959; Total liabilities: Rs 72,250.

