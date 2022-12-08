Udhna Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Udhna seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Manubhai M Patel (Fogwa) (BJP), Mahendrabhai Ravanbhai Patil (AAP), Pathan Badshahkhan Altafkhan (Bharatiya Bahujan Congress), Suresh Mohan Sonvane (BSP), Dhansukhbhai Bhagvatiprasad Rajput (INC), Mohammad Baldar Shah (IND), Ejaz Aslambhai Mistry (IND), Faimida Yunus Shaikh (IND), Shaikh Iqbal Hamid (IND), Ashaben Vinodbhai Mangale (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 54.87% which is -5.96% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.164 Udhna (ઉધના) (Udhana) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Udhna is part of Navsari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Udhna election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Udhna election result or click here for compact election results of Udhna and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Udhna go here.

Demographic profile of Udhna:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.23%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,70,686 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,56,317 were male and 1,14,352 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Udhna in 2022 is 732 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,618 eligible electors, of which 1,37,574 were male, 96037 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,649 eligible electors, of which 1,21,995 were male, 83648 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Udhna in 2017 was 26. In 2012, there were 27 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Udhna:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Vivek Narottambhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Satishbhai Champakbhai of INC by a margin of 42,528 which was 29.93% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 61.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Narottambhai Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajput Dhansukhbhai Bhagwatiprasad of INC by a margin of 32,754 votes which was 25.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 164. Udhna Assembly segment of the 25. Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. C R Patil of BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Udhna:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Udhna:

Voter turnout in Udhna:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.87%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.83%, while it was 62.98% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.96% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Udhna went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Udhna constituency:

Assembly constituency No.164. Udhna comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Surat City Taluka (Part) - Surat municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 53, 54, 55, 56, 66.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Udhna constituency, which are: Majura, Limbayat, Bardoli, Choryasi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Udhna:

The geographic coordinates of Udhna is: 21°08’46.3"N 72°50’56.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Udhna

List of candididates contesting from Udhna Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Manubhai M. Patel (Fogwa)

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Costruction Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 31.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6.6 crore

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Mahendrabhai Ravanbhai Patil

Party: AAP

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculture, Cable Line Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 44.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Pathan Badshahkhan Altafkhan

Party: Bharatiya Bahujan Congress

Age: 28

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Suresh Mohan Sonvane

Party: BSP

Age: 63

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dhansukhbhai Bhagvatiprasad Rajput

Party: INC

Age: 63

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 13 crore

Total income: Rs 10.6 lakh

Candidate name: Mohammad Baldar Shah

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ejaz Aslambhai Mistry

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: JOB

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 77000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 77000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Faimida Yunus Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 54000

Liabilities: Rs 1772

Moveable assets: Rs 54000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shaikh Iqbal Hamid

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 98000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashaben Vinodbhai Mangale

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 45000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

