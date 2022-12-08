Umreth Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Umreth seat in Gujarat. A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar (BJP), Amrishbhai Hemendrabhai Patel(Thamna) (AAP), Jagdishbhai Ravjibhai Thakor (IND), Zala Rameshbhai Ramabhai (Lalabhai) (IND), Darji Ghanshyambhai Natvarbhai (IND), Najimkhan Fakirmahmnad Pathan (IND), Baldevsinh Udesinh Parmar (IND), Sadru U Belim (IND), Harshitkumar Ghanshyambhai Patel (Bhurabhai) (IND), Hidayatullakhan Fakirmahamadkhan Pathan (IND), Vipulkumar A Zala (Log Party), Jayant Patel(Boskey) (NCP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67.25% which is -4.38% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.111 Umreth (ઉમરેઠ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Anand district of Gujarat. Umreth is part of Anand Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Umreth election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Umreth election result or click here for compact election results of Umreth and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Umreth go here.

Demographic profile of Umreth:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.21%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,71,084 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,38,256 were male and 1,32,825 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Umreth in 2022 is 961 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,47,255 eligible electors, of which 1,27,984 were male, 1,19,269 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,999 eligible electors, of which 1,12,938 were male, 1,04,061 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Umreth in 2017 was 111. In 2012, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Umreth:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar of BJP won in this seat defeating Kapilaben Gopalsinh Chavda of INC by a margin of 1,883 which was 1.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.42% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jayantbhai Ramanbhai Patel (Boskey) of NCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar of BJP by a margin of 1,394 votes which was 0.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 41.73% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 111. Umreth Assembly segment of the 16. Anand Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) of BJP won the Anand Parliament seat defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anand Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Umreth:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Umreth:

Voter turnout in Umreth:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.63%, while it was 74.39% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.38% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Umreth went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Umreth constituency:

Assembly constituency No.111. Umreth comprises of the following areas of Anand district of Gujarat: 1. Umreth Taluka. 2. Anand Taluka (Part) Villages - Ajarpura, Kasor, Rahtalav, Kunjrao, Tarnol, Samarkha, Chikhodra, Rasnol, Khambholaj, Vaghasi, Boriavi (m), ode (m).

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Umreth constituency, which are: Nadiad, Mahudha, Thasra, Savli, Anklav, Anand. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Umreth:

The geographic coordinates of Umreth is: 22°38’10.3"N 73°04’09.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Umreth

List of candididates contesting from Umreth Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar

Party: BJP

Age: 79

Profession: Farming, Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 12 lakh

Candidate name: Amrishbhai Hemendrabhai Patel(Thamna)

Party: AAP

Age: 60

Profession: Farming, Travel Commission

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 58 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 36 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 22 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Jagdishbhai Ravjibhai Thakor

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 26 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 23 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Zala Rameshbhai Ramabhai (Lalabhai)

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Darji Ghanshyambhai Natvarbhai

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Tailor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Najimkhan Fakirmahmnad Pathan

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Farming Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 26120

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 26120

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Baldevsinh Udesinh Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 58

Profession: Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 60 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.2 lakh

Candidate name: Sadru U. Belim

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 37.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harshitkumar Ghanshyambhai Patel (Bhurabhai)

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Candidate name: Hidayatullakhan Fakirmahamadkhan Pathan

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 95000

Liabilities: Rs 45000

Moveable assets: Rs 45000

Immovable assets: Rs 50000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vipulkumar A. Zala

Party: Log Party

Age: 32

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayant Patel(Boskey)

Party: NCP

Age: 62

Profession: Nil

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 65.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

