Una Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Voter turnout of 63.17% which is -1.02% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.93 Una (ઉના) (Unnatnagar) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Gir Somnath district of Gujarat. Una is part of Junagadh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Una election result
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Una election result or click here for compact election results of Una and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Una go here.
Demographic profile of Una:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.29%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,67,094 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,36,826 were male and 1,30,266 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Una in 2022 is 952 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,507 eligible electors, of which 1,21,216 were male, 1,12,291 female and 0 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,503 eligible electors, of which 1,07,674 were male, 97829 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Una in 2017 was 173. In 2012, there were 97 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Una:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Haribhai Boghabhai Solanki of BJP by a margin of 4,928 which was 3.29% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.23% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kalubhai Chanabhai Rathod of BJP by a margin of 7,507 votes which was 5.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.16% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 93. Una Assembly segment of the 13. Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Una:
A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Una:
The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Una are: Kalubhai Rathod (BJP), Sejalben Khunt (AAP), Vansh Punjabhai (INC), Nilesh Khorashi (IND), Gohil Mansinh (IND), Panchabhai Damaniya (IND), Vala Bhanjibhai (IND), Vansh Balubhai (IND), Shantilal Kidecha (Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R)), Ishwar Solanki (Right to Recall Party).
Voter turnout in Una:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.19%, while it was 72.12% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.02% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Una went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Una constituency:
Assembly constituency No.93. Una comprises of the following areas of Gir Somnath district of Gujarat: una Taluka (Part) Villages - Sapnes, Chuldi, Vaniagali, Jamvali, Hadala, Vankajambu, Vakumbha (Karjadi), lotha, Karjadi, Jambuda, Vakumbha (Dhramaniya), Nada, Jambupani, Vakumbha(Tadi), Bilivali Tali, Dhramaniya, Chhodvadi, Tadi, Giglani Gor, Gola, Vankidas, Vanzara, Timbarva, Biliyat Nes, Biliyat, Sudavi, Chhatarla, laptni, Aral, Charchock, Pichhadibela, Panvadi, Vagha Timbi, mahuda, Piliyo Dhuno, Jenagar, Hadkala, Ganeshgali, Ghud Jinjva, Asundrali, Gupti, Bhutada Hodi, leria, Damacha, Kardapan, Gafagala, Kalipat, umarvidi, Dabhala, Abudi, Dedakiya, Nava Dedakiya, Banej, Patla (mahadev), Kanek, Pareva, lamghar, Kansvala, Tulsishyam, Dodhi, Rajasthali, Sakra, Barwala, Gandhara, Kothariya, Vadli, Chikhal Kuba, Nana mindha, mota mindha, Khajuri, Bobadiya, Kandhavala, Khakharavali, Chhela, Dal, Bhayadhar, Bharawala, Tadhodiya, Viragali, ujjadiya, mandvi, oyna, Ghodavadi, Sarkadiya, Jasadhar, Nitli, Sonariya, motisar, Nagadiya, Jambudi, Kodiya, Rasulpara, mor Supada Nes, Tapakeshvar, Fareda, Jhankhiya, Gir Gadhada, Dron, Itvaya, Sanosri, Dhokadva, Bediya, Bandharda, mota Samadhiyala, mahobatpara, Ambada, Nava ugla, Khilavad, Fatsar, umedpara, Vadviyala, Jhudvadli, Gundala, ugla, Vajdi, Padapadar, Pankhan, Nana Samadhiyala, luvari moli, Naliyeri moli, Vankiya, Kakidi moli, Nandrakh, Kandhi, Bhacha, Bhadiyadar, men, Khapat, Fulka, undari, Ratad, Chanchakvad, Patapur, Nesda, untwala, Chorali moli, moti moli, Paswala, umej, Vavarda, Kansari, Varsingpur, elampur, Damasa, Yajpur, Nathej, Samter, Gangda, Sondarda, Sondardi, Khatriwada, Sanakhda, Rameshvar, Kanakbarda, Sultanpur, Siloj, Nathal, Kesariya, Sonari, mota Desar, lamdhar, Kothari, Amodra, Garal, motha, manekpur, Dudhala, Sanjavapur, Anjar, Shahdesar, Bhadasi, Paldi, olvan, Vansoj, Delwada, Khan, Dandi, Khajudra, Simar, Saiyad Rajpara, Kheda, Senjaliya, Rajput Rajpara, Kalapan, Rampara, Naliya mandvi, Nandan, Jhankharvada, Navabandar, una (m).
A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Una constituency, which are: Talala, Kodinar (SC), Visavadar, Dhari, Rajula. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Una:
The geographic coordinates of Una is: 20°57’40.7"N 71°00’33.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Una
List of candididates contesting from Una Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kalubhai Rathod
Party: BJP
Age: 59
Profession: Farming
Number of criminal cases: 1
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 6.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore
Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 2.8 crore
Total income: Rs 37.4 lakh
Candidate name: Sejalben Khunt
Party: AAP
Age: 37
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 72.6 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 77.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh
Candidate name: Vansh Punjabhai
Party: INC
Age: 59
Profession: Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore
Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore
Total income: Rs 35.3 lakh
Candidate name: Nilesh Khorashi
Party: IND
Age: 34
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 4
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 50000
Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 50000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 5 lakh
Candidate name: Gohil Mansinh
Party: IND
Age: 34
Profession: Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 33.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Panchabhai Damaniya
Party: IND
Age: 40
Profession: Labour & Farming
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 25000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 25000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Vala Bhanjibhai
Party: IND
Age: 41
Profession: Contractor
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 15.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 80000
Immovable assets: Rs 15.1 lakh
Total income: Rs 72000
Candidate name: Vansh Balubhai
Party: IND
Age: 43
Profession: Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 60000
Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shantilal Kidecha
Party: Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R)
Age: 46
Profession: Shop & Broker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 10.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 50000
Moveable assets: Rs 15000
Immovable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ishwar Solanki
Party: Right to Recall Party
Age: 32
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 45.1 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 8.4 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 34.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 10.6 lakh
Total income: Rs 7.2 lakh
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Una election result or click here for compact election results of Una and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Una go here.
Read all the Latest News here