He led Tripura as chief minister for over 20 years and while he may not be in the fray this time, Manik Sarkar says he will fight for his colleagues from the front for the February 16 elections.

In an interview with News18, Sarkar said the main objective is to defeat the BJP for which the Congress and CPI(M) have entered into an “understanding” and not an alliance. He also took potshots at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying they had come to the state to help BJP. The veteran leader, however, hinted that doors were open for Tipra Motha, the party in power in Tripura’s Tribal Areas Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

Edited excerpts:

Why are you sitting out of the electoral battle?

I have been contesting since 1979. I was first the chief whip of my party, then became the chief minister for 20 years and Leader of Opposition for five years. I thought we need to create space for newcomers from the younger generation.

Since our state secretary is in the fray, he will be unable to monitor work in the headquarters. To help him, I thought it was important to take on more responsibility, keeping the complicated situation in mind during elections in Tripura.

Your party secretary told us that the CPI(M) kept trying till the last moment to make you contest. Sitting out seems to be your decision and not the party’s. What happened?

That’s right. The politburo was convinced after several rounds of discussions. I don’t think I am breaking the discipline of the party. We took the decision in a congenial atmosphere.

You have joined hands with your arch rival Congress.

You see, in Tripura, the government led by BJP is dictated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The people of Tripura know this and we have tried to draw the attention of others to this. In such a situation, our main objective is to defeat BJP for the greater good of our state.

Democracy is under severe attack in Tripura, citizens’ fundamental rights are being encroached upon, and people can’t vote. One party has established its dictatorial rule and it seems like the Constitution of India does not apply here.

The minorities here are under severe pressure, and crimes against women are rising to such an extent that police records do not show the real situation. Economically, the state has gone from bad to worse. There is no work and no income and the ground reality is so dire that starvation deaths are taking place and people are forced to sell their children.

The situation today is a throwback to the state’s reality long ago. It was during the Left Front government that several things changed. Apart from the economic aspect, corruption, vacant government positions and false promises to teachers have set the state back. Considering all these factors, it is important to remove the BJP government.

We approached secular-minded parties for the same and the Congress reacted positively to our proposal.

You have given 13 seats to Congress but now they are contesting 17 seats. Is there confusion over seat sharing?

CPI(M) leaders in talks with Congress have communicated their disapproval to the party. If this is allowed to continue, it may be a problem. February 2 is the final date for the withdrawal of names. I feel this will be sorted. We have a positive approach and Congress leaders have also begun deliberations.

Will they withdraw from the five extra seats?

I am hopeful this will be sorted out.

Your critics say you did not like the idea of shaking hands with Congress. How correct is that?

That’s not correct. Some people are in the business of trying to create confusion. They will not be successful.

In 2016, the Bengal alliance did not work but you are still going ahead with seat sharing.

You see, not only us, but the Congress also must have learnt lessons from the West Bengal experiment. They are conscious and will try their best to rectify their mistakes. The BJP is not only attacking CPI(M) but everyone else, including Congress. They will muzzle everyone. The aim is to defeat BJP and restore democracy. There is no political alliance but seat-sharing in the state.

You have approached Tipra Motha but nothing has worked out yet.

It’s too early to comment. They have filed nomination papers and I think are planning to field candidates in 30 seats. By February 2, things will be clear as that is the last day for the withdrawal of nominations.

How do you rate Tipra Motha?

No comments. We have approached Tipra Motha. Let’s see.

The BJP is bringing in star campaigners. What’s your take?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Tripura campaign eight months ago. Home Minister Amit Shah always comes to the state. It is their strategy and we have nothing to say about their plan.

The IPFT did not tie up with Tipra Motha but went with BJP. Your take?

At this moment, there is no point in commenting. IPFT was always with the BJP. It was only in the media that there were discussions of IPFT going with Tipra Motha. The IPFT is contesting five seats with BJP, they are their family.

What’s your take on Trinamool Congress? Will you not give them a call?

They are destroying democracy in Bengal, their ministers are behind bars, they are corrupt and in this situation, they are coming here. The people of Tripura are not fools. The TMC has come here to help BJP is what the people of Tripura are saying. The TMC is trying to divide the anti-BJP vote.

Do you really think the Left Front can form the government? Who is your CM candidate?

Considering the situation in Tripura, people want to get rid of the fascist government. If the Election Commission ensures free and fair elections, BJP will be defeated. Elected MLAs will decide the chief minister.

Will you support Tipra Motha post-polls?

Let us wait. We are hopeful that the BJP government will go. Those who are fighting will be victorious. After the results, all decisions will be finalised. I may not be directly contesting but I am fighting with my colleagues from the front. ​

