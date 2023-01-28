As part of his second trip to election-bound Karnataka in a month, Union Minister Amit Shah will visit the districts of Hubbali and Belagavi today, January 28. Shah will visit Hubballi-Dharwad, commonly known as the Kittur-Karnataka region, unlike when he visited the Mandya district and Bengaluru on December 30 and 31 of last year. Shah will attend Kundagol’s Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyana and offer prayers at the Shambulingeshwara temple there. In Ward No. 7 and at Kundagol Booth No. 50, he will paint a wall to initiate the programme. Amit Shah, who will be staying in Hubli, will participate in a total of 6 programs on Saturday.

An indoor stadium in BVB College will be inaugurated. Amit Shah will then participate in the program of Bhumarddi College of KLE. Later, he participated in KLE Society’s Amrita Mahotsava. Amit Shah’s first plan is to attract Lingayat voters.

Amit Shah will arrive at Vishwa Vidyalaya, Dharwad after the KLE institute program. Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for a campus of the National Forensic Sciences University, Ahmedabad, in Dharwad. According to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, has consented to donate 50 acres for the construction of the new campus. To improve the capacity for collecting scientific evidence from crime scenes in Karnataka, forensic science courses would be given here. The BJP aims to attract young voters through this.

After completing the Kundagola programme, Amit Shah will travel to Belgaum. Ministers, MLAs, and officeholders from the Karnataka districts of Belgaum, Dharwad, Haveri, and Gadag will meet with him here. The gathering’s goal is to bring the BJP’s various differing factions together.

Amit Shah will participate in Jana Sankalpa Samavesh at Veera Someshwar Rambhapuri Kalyana Mandap Maidan of Kittoor Constituency in Belgaum. After the Kittoor convention, Amit Shah called a meeting of senior leaders in Belgaum. After holding a meeting with the leaders of the Sangh Parivar, it is reported that a separate meeting will be held with CM Bommai, State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, former CM Yeddyurappa, Joshi and many others.

Read all the Latest News here