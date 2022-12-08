Unjha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Unjha seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Patel Kiritkumar Keshavlal (K K Patel) (BJP), Urvishkumar Babubhai Patel (AAP), Parmar Hasmukhbhai Virabhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Rabari Rameshbhai Sukhabhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Patel Arvind Amrutlal (Bhuro) (INC), Arvindji Alkhaji Thakor (IND), Dr Hiteshkumar Mahendrabhai Parmar (Nirbhay Bharteey Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.17% which is -8.69% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.21 Unjha (ઊંઝા) (Umapur) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Mahesana district of Gujarat. Unjha is part of Mahesana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Unjha election result

For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Unjha go here.

Demographic profile of Unjha:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.22%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,809 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,20,411 were male and 1,12,394 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Unjha in 2022 is 933 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,13,263 eligible electors, of which 1,10,942 were male, 1,02,318 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,641 eligible electors, of which 1,00,245 were male, 93393 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Unjha in 2017 was 140. In 2012, there were 96 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Unjha:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dr Asha Patel of INC won in this seat defeating Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas (Kaka) of BJP by a margin of 19,529 which was 12.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.99% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Narayanbhai Lalludas of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Asha Patel of INC by a margin of 24,201 votes which was 17.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 21. Unjha Assembly segment of the 4. Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency. Shardaben Anilbhai Patel of BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat defeating A J Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Unjha:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Unjha:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Unjha are: Patel Kiritkumar Keshavlal (K K Patel) (BJP), Urvishkumar Babubhai Patel (AAP), Parmar Hasmukhbhai Virabhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Rabari Rameshbhai Sukhabhai (Garvi Gujarat Party), Patel Arvind Amrutlal (Bhuro) (INC), Arvindji Alkhaji Thakor (IND), Dr Hiteshkumar Mahendrabhai Parmar (Nirbhay Bharteey Party).

Voter turnout in Unjha:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.86%, while it was 70.17% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -8.69% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Unjha went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Unjha constituency:

Assembly constituency No.21. Unjha comprises of the following areas of Mahesana district of Gujarat: 1. unjha Taluka. 2. Vadnagar Taluka (Part) Villages - Jaska, Sundhiya, Hajipur, Shekhpur (Khe), Badarpur, molipur, Sulipur, Kesimpa, Jagapura, Bajpura, Babipura, Khatoda, Kamalpur, malekpur, Chandpur, Shekhpur (Vad), Kahipur, Chhabaliya, Transvad, Vadnagar (m).

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Unjha constituency, which are: Patan, Sidhpur, Kheralu, Vijapur, Visnagar, Becharaji. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Unjha:

The geographic coordinates of Unjha is: 23°48’11.5"N 72°23’15.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Unjha

List of candididates contesting from Unjha Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Patel Kiritkumar Keshavlal (K K Patel)

Party: BJP

Age: 66

Profession: Business & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 44.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 30.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 14.2 crore

Total income: Rs 2.3 crore

Candidate name: Urvishkumar Babubhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 31

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 56.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 32.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 24 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Hasmukhbhai Virabhai

Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad

Age: 56

Profession: Retired CRPF Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 49.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 22.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 27 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rabari Rameshbhai Sukhabhai

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 44

Profession: Animal Husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 1 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Arvind Amrutlal (Bhuro)

Party: INC

Age: 47

Profession: Farming, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 12 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arvindji Alkhaji Thakor

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Farming & Animla husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 91000

Immovable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Hiteshkumar Mahendrabhai Parmar

Party: Nirbhay Bharteey Party

Age: 41

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 93.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 67.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 26.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 7 lakh

