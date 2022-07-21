UP Phase 4 Elections: 27% Candidates Facing Criminal Charges, 37% Are Crorepatis

A total of 27 per cent of candidates contesting the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are facing criminal cases, while 37 per cent have declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore, as per the new ADR report.

The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analyzed the self-sworn affidavits of 621 candidates out of 624, who are contesting in the fourth phase elections in 59 constituencies. Three candidates were not analyzed as their affidavits were either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.

“Out of 621 candidates analyzed, 167 (27 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. 129 (21 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves,” the report said.

Nearly half, 29, constituencies are red alert constituencies — where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 31 out of 58 candidates analyzed from Congress, 30 (53 per cent) out of 57 candidates analysed from Samajwadi party (SP), 26 (44 per cent) out of 59 candidates analysed from Bahujan Samaj party (BSP), 23 (40 per cent) out of 57 candidates analysed from BJP and 11 (24 per cent) out of 45 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Further, 22 each from Congress, SP and BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, along with 17 from BJP and nine from AAP.

Nine candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, including two who have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376). In addition, five candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302) against themselves and 14 have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

Out of the total 621 candidates analysed, 231 (37 per cent) are crorepatis. “The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates,” the report added.

Among the major parties, 50 from BJP, 48 from SP, 44 from BSP, 28 from Congress and 16 from AAP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore. “The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 Phase IV is Rs 2.46 crore,” the report showed.

A total of 91 (15 per cent) female candidates are contesting in this phase which is scheduled to be held on February 23.

