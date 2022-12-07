Uttam Nagar Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.115

Ward No.115 Uttam Nagar (उत्‍तम नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Uttam Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Uttam Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Uttam Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Uttam Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Uttam Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Uttam Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Deepak Vohra (AAP), Rajesh Aggarwal (BJP), Ajay Rajput (INC).

MLA and MP of Uttam Nagar

Naresh Balyan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 32. Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Uttam Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Uttam Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Uttam Nagar ward has a total population of 68,309 of which 3,410 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 4.99% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Uttam Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Uttam Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Uttam Nagar Gulab Bagh, Uttam Nagar Sewak Park, Block A, B, B1, C, D, Rz D, Extn; Uttam Nagar Kiran Garden Block-A B, C, D, E; Uttam Nagar Om Vihar Ram Nagar; Uttam Nagar Parampuri, Uttam Nagar Santosh Park; Uttam Nagar Prajapati Colony,, Uttam Nagar Shishram Park; Uttam Nagar Sewak Park, Block A, B, B1, C, D, Rz D, Extn; Uttam Nagar Shukkar Bazar T Block; Uttam Nagar Subhash Park Extn And Subhash Park; Anoop Nagar Block C, D, Geeta Enclave Block- O,, Manas Kunj, Nand Ram Park Block A,, Nand Ram Park Block B, C, New Uttam Nagar, Vani Vihar, Vijay Vihar Block N, S, Vijay Vihar Block P And Q, Vikas Vihar Block Q,; Sanjay Enclave Block A, B, C, D, Sanjay Enclave Block A-1, B-1, C-1; Mansa Ram Park, Kiran Garden.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 115. Uttam Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Deepak Vohra; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,12,80,593; Total liabilities: Rs 12,20,802.

Candidate name: Rajesh Aggarwal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,45,77,130; Total liabilities: Rs 80,98,215.

Candidate name: Ajay Rajput; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 23,72,644; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here