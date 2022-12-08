Vadodara City Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Vadodara City seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Manisha Vakil (BJP), Solanki Jigarbhai Bhanuprasad (AAP), Dilipsinh Valjibhai Kataria (BSP), Gunvantray Parmar (INC), Rajwadi Ankitbhai (IND), Nayna Kanjibhai Parmar (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Vasaikar Nilesh Jagannathbhai (Satyawadi Rakshak Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.9% which is -9.43% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.141 Vadodara City (વડોદરા શહેર) (Baroda) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Vadodara City is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Vadodara City election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vadodara City election result or click here for compact election results of Vadodara City and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Vadodara City go here.

Demographic profile of Vadodara City:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.25%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,06,745 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,57,663 were male and 1,49,071 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vadodara City in 2022 is 946 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,74,421 eligible electors, of which 1,41,567 were male, 1,32,852 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,722 eligible electors, of which 1,21,011 were male, 1,11,711 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vadodara City in 2017 was 41. In 2012, there were 46 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Vadodara City:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Manisha Vakil of BJP won in this seat defeating Anil Parmar of INC by a margin of 52,383 which was 27.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 61.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vakil Manisha Rajivbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Solanki Jayshreeben Ashwinbhai of INC by a margin of 51,889 votes which was 32.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 141. Vadodara City Assembly segment of the 20. Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency. Ranjanben Bhatt of BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat defeating Prashant Patel (Tiko) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Vadodara Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Vadodara City:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Vadodara City:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Vadodara City are: Manisha Vakil (BJP), Solanki Jigarbhai Bhanuprasad (AAP), Dilipsinh Valjibhai Kataria (BSP), Gunvantray Parmar (INC), Rajwadi Ankitbhai (IND), Nayna Kanjibhai Parmar (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Vasaikar Nilesh Jagannathbhai (Satyawadi Rakshak Party).

Voter turnout in Vadodara City:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.33%, while it was 69.6% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.43% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vadodara City went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Vadodara City constituency:

Assembly constituency No.141. Vadodara City comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: Vadodara Taluka (Part) - Vadodara municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 2, 9, Harni (oG)13, Sayajipura (oG) 15, Bapod (oG) 16.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Vadodara City constituency, which are: Sayajigunj, Akota, Raopura, Vaghodia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Vadodara City:

The geographic coordinates of Vadodara City is: 22°19’55.6"N 73°14’56.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vadodara City

List of candididates contesting from Vadodara City Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Manisha Vakil

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Profession: Service As MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 77.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.4 lakh

Candidate name: Solanki Jigarbhai Bhanuprasad

Party: AAP

Age: 36

Profession: Lawer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 58000

Liabilities: Rs 83417

Moveable assets: Rs 58000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dilipsinh Valjibhai Kataria

Party: BSP

Age: 62

Profession: Job, Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 57500

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gunvantray Parmar

Party: INC

Age: 63

Profession: Farming and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Candidate name: Rajwadi Ankitbhai

Party: IND

Age: 25

Profession: Fruit Laari

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Nayna Kanjibhai Parmar

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Age: 33

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 27.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Candidate name: Vasaikar Nilesh Jagannathbhai

Party: Satyawadi Rakshak Party

Age: 32

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6200

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6200

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

