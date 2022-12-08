Vaghodia Election Result: When BJP Got Most Votes from This Segment in 2019, 2014; Why is This Seat Special?

Seven candidates are contesting for the Vaghodia assembly seat in Vadodara district of Gujarat, with Independent Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu) leading with 33,224 votes while BJP’s Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) emerging second.

The BJP is currently leading massively with over 150 seats of the total 182 in Gujarat, according to the latest trends at 11 am. Congress, however, is heading for its worst tally, with leads in only 17 constituencies.

Vaghodia Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

About the Constituency

Vaghodia assembly seat is Constituency No.136 in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. It is part of Vadodara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency, and is categorised as General Rural.

It has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.4% and roughly 16.67% of Scheduled Tribes, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

This year, the estimated voter turnout in Vaghodia seat was 67.71% as compared to 76.94% in the 2017 assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

The 2017 Assembly polls had a total of 2,22,082 eligible electors, of which 1,15,247 were males and 1,06,834 females and 1 voter of the third gender.

While the 2012 Assembly elections saw 2,00,342 eligible voters, of which 1,04,955 were males, 95,387 females and 0 voters of the third gender.

Who are Contesting?

Seven candidates are contesting from Vaghodia seat this time as compared to eight in 2017 and seven in the 2012 Assembly elections.

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Vaghodia are: Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) (BJP), Gautamkumar Sampatbhai Solanki (Rajput) (AAP), Mansukhbhai Harjibhai Chauhan (BSP), Satyajitsinh Duleepsinh Gaekwad (INC), Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela (Bapu) (IND), Madhubhai Babubhai Shrivastav (IND), Nimeshbhai Arunkumar Bendre (Log Party).

Previous Elections

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP’s Shrivastav Madhubhai Babubhai won from Vaghodia defeating Independent Vaghela Dharmendrasingh Ranubha (Bapu) by a margin of 10,271 votes, which was 6.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. The BJP had a vote share of 36.76% in 2017 in this seat.

Shrivastav Madhubhai Babubhai had also won the 2012 election beating Dr Patel Jayeshbahi Khemabhai of Congress by a margin of 5,788 votes, which was 3.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP then had a vote share of 42.55% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP received maximum votes from the Vaghodia Assembly segment, with Ranjanben Bhatt winning the Vadodara Parliament seat defeating Congress’ Prashant Patel (Tiko).

In the previous 2014 elections too, the saffron party had bagged most votes from this Assembly segment and won the Vadodara Parliament seat.

