Vasant Kunj ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.156

Ward No.156 Vasant Kunj (वसंत कुंज) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Mehrauli Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Vasant Kunj went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Vasant Kunj corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Vasant Kunj ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Vasant Kunj was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Vasant Kunj candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Vasant Kunj ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Amarjeet (AAP), Chhanowar Ali (AIFB), Jag Mohan Mehlawat (BJP), Naveen Kumar Yadav (INC), Dharam Pal (IND), Praveen Rao (IND).

MLA and MP of Vasant Kunj

Naresh Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 45. Mehrauli Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Vasant Kunj is a part.

Demographic profile of Vasant Kunj

According to the delimitation report, Vasant Kunj ward has a total population of 57,080 of which 5,467 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.58% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Vasant Kunj ward

The following areas are covered under the Vasant Kunj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Kusum Pur Ct Vasant Kunj Sec. - C Pkt - 4; Masood Pur Village; Vasant Kunj Harijan Basti; Vasant Kunj Sec C; Vasant Kunj Sec.B Pkt.-7, 8, 9, 10, 11; Vasant Kunj Sec.C2 Pkt.- 2; Vasant Kunj Sec.D; Vasant Kunj: - Vasant Apartment; Rajokri Ct; Vasant Kunj, Bhawani Kunj Near D-2, Vasant Kunj Bangali Camp.T-Huts., Vasant Kunj Farm House, Vasant Kunj Shanti Kunj Block -A, B; Vasant Kunj Sec.D; Vsant Kunj Bandhu Camp Back Side Of B-2; Vsant Kunj Sector-B.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 156. Vasant Kunj ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Amarjeet; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,96,94,516; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Chhanowar Ali; Party: AIFB; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 14,85,000; Total liabilities: Rs 3,50,000.

Candidate name: Jag Mohan Mehlawat; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,75,46,368; Total liabilities: Rs 6,01,975.

Candidate name: Naveen Kumar Yadav; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,72,58,735; Total liabilities: Rs 67,63,281.

Candidate name: Dharam Pal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,17,39,519; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Praveen Rao; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 7,48,47,230; Total liabilities: Rs 90,00,000.

Read all the Latest News here