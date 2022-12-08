Vatva Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Vatva seat in Gujarat. A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Babusinh Sarabhai Jadav (BJP), Bipin Patel (AAP), Patel Nikhil Bhikhabhai (Bharatiya National Janta Dal), Kalpeshbhai Narayanbhai Shete (Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party), Balvantsinh Hemantsang Gadhavi (INC), Sujith Diwakar Pandey (IND), Mahendra Kunjadvala (Jan Man Party), Vishal Motilal Saroj (Jan Sangharsh Virat Party), Chaudhari Jagbirsingh (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Mundra Anilkumar Niranjankumar (Log Party), Sharma Deepakkumar Vasudev (National Maha Sabha Party), Jignaba Omkarsinh Zala (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Kartik Pandey (Praja Vijay Paksh), Rakesh Ramdev Yadav (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 55.31% which is -12.78% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.43 Vatva (વટવા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Vatva is part of Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Vatva election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vatva election result or click here for compact election results of Vatva and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Vatva go here.

Demographic profile of Vatva:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.18% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,98,685 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,13,681 were male and 1,84,983 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vatva in 2022 is 866 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,11,887 eligible electors, of which 1,68,925 were male, 1,42,961 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,317 eligible electors, of which 1,25,557 were male, 1,04,760 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vatva in 2017 was 241. In 2012, there were 116 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Vatva:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Pradipsinh Bhagvatsinh Jadeja of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Bipinchandra Rugnathbhai (Bipinkaka) of INC by a margin of 62,380 which was 29.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 61.5% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pradipsinh Bhagwatsinh Jadeja of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Atulkumar Ravjibhai of INC by a margin of 46,932 votes which was 29.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 43. Vatva Assembly segment of the 7. Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai of BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat defeating Gitaben Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Vatva:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Vatva:

Voter turnout in Vatva:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.31%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.09%, while it was 69.24% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -12.78% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vatva went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Vatva constituency:

Assembly constituency No.43. Vatva comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: 1. Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 42, odhav (oG) - 47 2. Daskroi Taluka (Part) Villages - Kanbha, Kujad, Bakrol Bujrang, Gatrad, memadpur, Bibipur, Geratnagar, Vanch, Dhamatvan, Vinzol, Vatva , Hathijan , Singarva (CT), Vastral (m), Ramol (m).

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Vatva constituency, which are: Daskroi, Maninagar, Amraiwadi, Nikol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Vatva:

The geographic coordinates of Vatva is: 22°58’28.2"N 72°41’50.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vatva

List of candididates contesting from Vatva Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Babusinh Sarabhai Jadav

Party: BJP

Age: 64

Profession: Business & Computer Job Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: Bipin Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 41

Profession: Garments Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 58 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 47.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 31 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 27 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Nikhil Bhikhabhai

Party: Bharatiya National Janta Dal

Age: 32

Profession: Business-Trading

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Candidate name: Kalpeshbhai Narayanbhai Shete

Party: Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party

Age: 42

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 51.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 39.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Balvantsinh Hemantsang Gadhavi

Party: INC

Age: 48

Profession: Land Broker & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 28.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.9 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 23.6 crore

Total income: Rs 67.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sujith Diwakar Pandey

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Mahendra Kunjadvala

Party: Jan Man Party

Age: 41

Profession: Pvt. Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.3 lakh

Candidate name: Vishal Motilal Saroj

Party: Jan Sangharsh Virat Party

Age: 28

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chaudhari Jagbirsingh

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 58

Profession: Transport Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 18.7 lakh

Candidate name: Mundra Anilkumar Niranjankumar

Party: Log Party

Age: 43

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 43.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 26.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 18.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 11 lakh

Candidate name: Sharma Deepakkumar Vasudev

Party: National Maha Sabha Party

Age: 27

Profession: Furniture Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 15.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Jignaba Omkarsinh Zala

Party: Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party

Age: 32

Profession: House Wife and Swing Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 44 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 7 lakh

Candidate name: Kartik Pandey

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 39

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 63.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 23.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Rakesh Ramdev Yadav

Party: SP

Age: 37

Profession: Horticulture (Gardens)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 68086

Moveable assets: Rs 10.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Read all the Latest News here