Vav Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Vav seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Thakor Swarupji Sardarji (BJP), Bhemajibhai Patel (AAP), Parmar Nayanaben Ranabhai (BSP), Thakor Geniben Nagaji (INC), Amirambhai Shankarlal Ashal (IND), Shantibhai Hajabhai Rathod (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 68.71% which is -12.51% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.7 Vav (વાવ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Vav is part of Banaskantha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Vav election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vav election result or click here for compact election results of Vav and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Vav go here.

Demographic profile of Vav:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.51%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,01,960 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,57,754 were male and 1,44,205 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vav in 2022 is 914 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,57,102 eligible electors, of which 1,35,238 were male, 1,21,864 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,005 eligible electors, of which 1,20,382 were male, 1,05,623 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vav in 2017 was 148. In 2012, there were 15 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Vav:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Thakor Geniben Nagaji of INC won in this seat defeating Chaudhary Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai of BJP by a margin of 6,655 which was 3.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Patel (Chaudhary) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Thakor Geniben Nagaji of INC by a margin of 11,911 votes which was 6.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 7. Vav Assembly segment of the 2. Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency. Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel of BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat defeating Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banaskantha Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Vav:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Vav:

Voter turnout in Vav:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.71%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.22%, while it was 77.82% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -12.51% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vav went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Vav constituency:

Assembly constituency No.7. Vav comprises of the following areas of Banaskantha district of Gujarat: 1. Vav Taluka. 2. Bhabhar Taluka. 3. Santalpur Taluka (Part) of Patan District Village – Kesargadh.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Vav constituency, which are: Tharad, Deodar, Kankrej, Radhanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Jalore district of Rajasthan.

Map location of Vav:

The geographic coordinates of Vav is: 24°08’32.3"N 71°28’23.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vav

List of candididates contesting from Vav Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Thakor Swarupji Sardarji

Party: BJP

Age: 43

Profession: Farming, Business & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 61.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 47.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 29.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 31.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Bhemajibhai Patel

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 78.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 63.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 13.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 65.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Nayanaben Ranabhai

Party: BSP

Age: 27

Profession: Housework

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Geniben Nagaji

Party: INC

Age: 46

Profession: House Wife & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 65.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 27.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 38.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amirambhai Shankarlal Ashal

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Farming/ Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Shantibhai Hajabhai Rathod

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

