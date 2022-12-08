Vejalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Vejalpur seat in Gujarat. A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Amit Thaker (BJP), Kalpesh Patel (Bholabhai) (AAP), Zainab Shaikh (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Shah Ankit (Bharatiya Yuva Jan Ekta Party), Rajendra Patel (Rajubhai Makaraba) (INC), Tanveeruddin Ilmuddin Shaikh (IND), Mansuri Suhana (IND), Mohamad Faruk Shaikh (IND), Shaikh Arif (IND), Sabiralikhan Pathan (IND), Saiyad Pirhusen (IND), Solanki Vinodbhai (IND), Shaikh Shaukatali (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Parthiv Vijaykumar Dave (Right to Recall Party), Meman Muhammadhusen Abdullahbhai (SDPI). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 57.55% which is -9.92% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.42 Vejalpur (વેજલપુર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Vejalpur is part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Vejalpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vejalpur election result or click here for compact election results of Vejalpur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Vejalpur go here.

Demographic profile of Vejalpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,88,858 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,99,335 were male and 1,89,506 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vejalpur in 2022 is 951 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,26,977 eligible electors, of which 1,68,112 were male, 1,58,854 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,73,428 eligible electors, of which 1,41,120 were male, 1,32,307 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vejalpur in 2017 was 27. In 2012, there were 92 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Vejalpur:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Chauhan Kishor Babulal of BJP won in this seat defeating Shah Mihirbhai Subodhbhai of INC by a margin of 22,567 which was 10.24% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.09% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chauhan Kishorsinh Babulal (Kishor Chauhan) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Pathan Murtujakhan Akbarkhan of INC by a margin of 40,985 votes which was 21.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 42. Vejalpur Assembly segment of the 6. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Amit Shah of BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat defeating Dr C J Chavda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gandhinagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Vejalpur:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Vejalpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Vejalpur are: Amit Thaker (BJP), Kalpesh Patel (Bholabhai) (AAP), Zainab Shaikh (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Shah Ankit (Bharatiya Yuva Jan Ekta Party), Rajendra Patel (Rajubhai Makaraba) (INC), Tanveeruddin Ilmuddin Shaikh (IND), Mansuri Suhana (IND), Mohamad Faruk Shaikh (IND), Shaikh Arif (IND), Sabiralikhan Pathan (IND), Saiyad Pirhusen (IND), Solanki Vinodbhai (IND), Shaikh Shaukatali (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Parthiv Vijaykumar Dave (Right to Recall Party), Meman Muhammadhusen Abdullahbhai (SDPI).

Voter turnout in Vejalpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.47%, while it was 71.38% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.92% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vejalpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Vejalpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.42. Vejalpur comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) Villages - Vastrapur, maktampur, Gyaspur , Vejalpur (m), makarba (CT), Sarkhej-okaf (m), Jodhpur (m).

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Vejalpur constituency, which are: Sanand, Ghatlodia, Daskroi, Ellisbridge, Danilimda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Vejalpur:

The geographic coordinates of Vejalpur is: 22°59’51.4"N 72°30’21.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vejalpur

List of candididates contesting from Vejalpur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Amit Thaker

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Profession: 1)Legal Adviser,2) Vardhaman Charitable Trust (Lokmanya Collage) Managing Trustee, 3) Director of Vedant Infosis Pvt. Ltd, Vedant Techno Plus Pvt. Ltd, The Ot Electric Vehicle Pvt. Ltd, IBITO, P.Met Techno Plus Pvt. Ltd, P Met High Tech Pvt. Ltd , 4) Ved

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 19 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 11.9 crore

Total income: Rs 1 crore

Candidate name: Kalpesh Patel (Bholabhai)

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Zainab Shaikh

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 39

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shah Ankit

Party: Bharatiya Yuva Jan Ekta Party

Age: 39

Profession: Private Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 14.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 14.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7.2 lakh

Candidate name: Rajendra Patel (Rajubhai Makaraba)

Party: INC

Age: 51

Profession: Director Kian Chemicals Ltd. and Jason Infrastructure Ltd.

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 46.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 35.5 crore

Total income: Rs 10.1 lakh

Candidate name: Tanveeruddin Ilmuddin Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 59

Profession: Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 32.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 26 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 77 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Mansuri Suhana

Party: IND

Age: 57

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 19 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohamad Faruk Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 57

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 47660

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Shaikh Arif

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Advocate & Pension CRPF

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Sabiralikhan Pathan

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Transport

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Saiyad Pirhusen

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 2 lakh

Candidate name: Solanki Vinodbhai

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shaikh Shaukatali

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 48

Profession: Auto Rikshaw Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parthiv Vijaykumar Dave

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 45

Profession: Shipping

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 74 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 55 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.7 lakh

Candidate name: Meman Muhammadhusen Abdullahbhai

Party: SDPI

Age: 29

Profession: Urdu Teacher (private)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vejalpur election result or click here for compact election results of Vejalpur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Vejalpur go here.

Read all the Latest News here