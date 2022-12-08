Vijapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Vijapur seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ramanbhai D Patel(Starline) (BJP), Chiragbhai Patel(K K Group) (AAP), Dr C J Chavda (INC), Ujaskumar Rameshbhai Patel (IND), Chaudhari Shankarbhai Devjibhai (IND), Parmar Ajitkumar Hamirji (IND), Urvashiben Dipakbhai Patel (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 69.93% which is -2.36% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.26 Vijapur (વિજાપુર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Mahesana district of Gujarat. Vijapur is part of Mahesana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Vijapur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vijapur election result or click here for compact election results of Vijapur and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Vijapur go here.

Demographic profile of Vijapur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.63%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,334 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,15,527 were male and 1,08,796 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vijapur in 2022 is 942 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,787 eligible electors, of which 1,08,365 were male, 1,01,412 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,543 eligible electors, of which 97655 were male, 91882 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vijapur in 2017 was 205. In 2012, there were 184 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Vijapur:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Nathabhai Prabhudas of INC by a margin of 1,164 which was 0.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Prahladbhai Ishvarbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kantibhai Ramabhai Patel of BJP by a margin of 8,759 votes which was 6.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 26. Vijapur Assembly segment of the 4. Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency. Shardaben Anilbhai Patel of BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat defeating A J Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Vijapur:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Vijapur:

Voter turnout in Vijapur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.93%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.29%, while it was 75.82% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.36% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vijapur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Vijapur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.26. Vijapur comprises of the following areas of Mahesana district of Gujarat: Vijapur Taluka.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Vijapur constituency, which are: Mansa, Mahesana, Visnagar, Unjha, Kheralu, Idar (SC), Himatnagar, Prantij. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Vijapur:

The geographic coordinates of Vijapur is: 23°37’04.8"N 72°42’31.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vijapur

List of candididates contesting from Vijapur Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ramanbhai D. Patel(Starline)

Party: BJP

Age: 64

Profession: (1) Starline Cars Pvt Ltd Mahesana (2) Starline Tractor Pvt Ltd Mahesana (3) Starline Cars (Ahmedabad) Pvt Ltd Naroda

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 95.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 26.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 69.2 crore

Total income: Rs 61.9 lakh

Candidate name: Chiragbhai Patel(K.K.Group)

Party: AAP

Age: 44

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 32.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. C. J. Chavda

Party: INC

Age: 64

Profession: Builder & Land Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 15.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 8.8 crore

Total income: Rs 44.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ujaskumar Rameshbhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Automobiles (Momaikrupa)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Candidate name: Chaudhari Shankarbhai Devjibhai

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Ajitkumar Hamirji

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 85000

Immovable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Urvashiben Dipakbhai Patel

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 40

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

