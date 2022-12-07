Vijay Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.24

Ward No.24 Vijay Vihar (विजय विहार) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Rithala Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Vijay Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Vijay Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Vijay Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Vijay Vihar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Vijay Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Vijay Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Pushpa (AAP), Kumariam Rita (BJP), Rekha Rani (INC), Maohu (IND).

MLA and MP of Vijay Vihar

Mohinder Goyal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 6. Rithala Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Vijay Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Vijay Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Vijay Vihar ward has a total population of 68,107 of which 12,902 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 18.94% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Vijay Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Vijay Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Avantika, Sec-1, Block-B; Avantika, Sec-1, Block-C, Janta Flat,; Avantika, Sec-1, Block-D, Janta Flat,; Avantika, Sec-1, Block-E, Asha Kiran, Mandir, Kabristan, Shamshan,; Budh Vihar Dran Rithala Road; “Hargovind Vihar, Vijay Vihar, Phase-1, Gopal Vihar, Vijay Vihar, Phase-Ii, Som Bazar Road, Gopal Vihar, Divider Phase I, Ii, Choona Bhatti;" Mcd Staff Qtrs, Sec-1,; Vijay Vihar Phase-1, Near Block-B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, Lal Qtr Vijay Vihar, , Budh Bazar Road; Vijay Vihar, Phase-1, Gopal Vihar; Vijay Vihar, Phase-Ii, Som Bazar Road, Gopal Vihar, Divider Phase I, Ii, Choona Bhatti.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 24. Vijay Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pushpa; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,22,82,090; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kumari Amrita; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,46,51,703; Total liabilities: Rs 30,00,000.

Candidate name: Rekha Rani; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,11,43,420; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Madhu; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,41,63,537; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

