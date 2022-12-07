Vikas Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.109

Ward No.109 Vikas Nagar (विकास नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Vikas Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Vikas Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Vikas Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Vikas Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Vikas Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 10 contestants in the fray from Vikas Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ashok Pandey (AAP), Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP), Ram Avtar (BSP), Babita Agnihotri (INC), Ayushi (IND), Zakir (IND), Raju Richariya (IND), Indernath Saini (IND), Sujal Soni (IND), Upender Saw (JDU).

MLA and MP of Vikas Nagar

Mahinder Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 31. Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Vikas Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Vikas Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Vikas Nagar ward has a total population of 51,864 of which 6,999 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.49% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Vikas Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Vikas Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Hastsal C.T. Chand Vihar, Deep Enclave, Phase-I Phase-Ii, Phase-Iii,, Phase-Iv, Nadar Enclave, Hastsal C.T. Gupta Enclave; Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, Block E D, Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, Block B; Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, A Block, B Block C Block, M Block; “Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, A Block, B Block C Block, M Block, Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, Phase Ii, Phase Iii Block, Sainik Enclave Part I, Iii;" “Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, Block B, Hastsal Ct, Mehta Encalve, Vikas N. Block-F;" “Hastsal C.T. Vikas Nagar, Block B, Hastsal Ct, Vikas Nagar, R Block Part-Ii, Hastsal Ct, Green Avence, Shiv Enclave, Hastsal Ct, Raj Hans Vihar, Bhervi Encl, Hastsal Ct, Virkant Vihar And Vikrant Enclave;" Hastsal Ct, Lion Enclave, Hastsal Ct, Marble Mkt Vikas Nagar Ext, Hastsal Ct, Mehta Encalve, Vikas N. Block-F; Hastsal Ct, Marble Mkt Vikas Nagar Ext; Hastsal Ct, Shiv Vihar.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 109. Vikas Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ashok Pandey; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,25,10,362; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pankaj Kumar Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 3,85,29,075; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ram Avtar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,30,06,781; Total liabilities: Rs 3,92,667.

Candidate name: Babita Agnihotri; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,07,11,473; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ayushi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,15,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Indernath Saini; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 58,13,285; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Raju Richariya; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 35,30,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sujal Soni; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 23,84,000; Total liabilities: Rs 16,00,000.

Candidate name: Zakir; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,19,353; Total liabilities: Rs 21,360.

Candidate name: Upender Saw; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 94,19,989; Total liabilities: Rs 3,27,491.

