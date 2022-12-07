Vikas Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.107

Ward No.107 Vikas Puri (विकासपुरी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Vikas Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Vikas Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Vikas Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Vikas Puri was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Vikas Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 9 contestants in the fray from Vikas Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sahib Kumar (AAP), Sunil Jindal (BJP), Mukesh (BSP), Krishan Kumar (INC), Ajay Dayal (IND), Parvej Ali (IND), Neetu Sharma (IND), Billal (IND), Shashi Tyagi (IND).

MLA and MP of Vikas Puri

Mahinder Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 31. Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Vikas Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Vikas Puri

According to the delimitation report, Vikas Puri ward has a total population of 74,846 of which 12,043 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.09% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Vikas Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Vikas Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Anand Kunj Vikas Puri; Budhela Village; Hastsal C.T. Uttam Nagar Block A1, A2, A3; J.J Colony Hastsal B -Block; J.J Colony Hastsal A-Block; J.J Colony Hastsal C-Block; Krishna Colony Transit Camp, Kali Basti, Basti Vikas Kendra; Mg-I, Vikas Puri, Mig Flat, M Block, Vikas Puri, Flat; Pkt Kg I Vikas Puri; Ravi Apptt And Sfs Mig Flats Pkt Dg-Ii; Vikas Puri Kangra Adarsh Co- Op G H Society; Vikas Puri Block C; Vikas Puri Ews Janta Flat Site-Iii; Vikas Puri Janta Flats Site Ii; Vikas Puri Jupiter Apartments, Gulmohar Appt Mahindra Appt, Janta Flats; Vikas Puri Lig Flats Pkt Dg-I, Pocket F; Vikas Puri Mig Flats Pkt-Ag-1; Vikas Puri Shivam Apartment Hig Flats, Nanda Apartments; Vikas Puri Sunrise Apartments; Vikas Puri, Block -F And D; Airport Apptt. Vikas Puri; Arunodya Apptt Vikas Puri; Charak Apptt, Ravi Apptt And Sfs Mig Flats Pkt Dg-Ii; Exershine Apptt Vikas Puri; Galaxy Apptt.; Krishi Apptt. Vikas Puri; Lok Vihar Apptt.; Manocha Apptt Vikas Puri; Maya Enclave, Promise Apptt, Panchvati Apptt, Vaishali Apptt Arjun Apptt; Navyug Apptt Vikas Puri; Ordinance Apptt Vikas Puri; Parmarth Apptt.; Poorti Apptt Vikas Puri; Priya Apptt Vikas Puri Blk- A To L; Raksha Vikas Apptt., Nightangle Apptt; Ravi Apptt And Sfs Mig Flats Pkt Dg-Ii; Samaj Kalyan Apptt.; Slum Indira Camp Vikas Puri; Surya Kiran Apptt.; Vikas Puri Dev Doot Aptt; Vikas Puri Lig Flats Pkt Dg-I, Pocket F; Vikas Puri, Block -F And D; Vikas Puri, Gangotri Apptt.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 107. Vikas Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sahib Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 11,98,28,399; Total liabilities: Rs 3,25,86,840.

Candidate name: Sunil Jindal; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,28,97,792; Total liabilities: Rs 71,62,892.

Candidate name: Mukesh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 26,12,918; Total liabilities: Rs 7,50,000.

Candidate name: Krishan Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 48,03,417; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ajay Dayal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,13,108; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Billal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,37,395; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Neetu Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Doctorate; Total assets: Rs 1,07,01,850; Total liabilities: Rs 4,50,000.

Candidate name: Parvej Ali; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Not Given; Total assets: Rs 1,71,077; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shashi Tyagi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 31,34,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here