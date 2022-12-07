Vinod Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.198

Ward No.198 Vinod Nagar (व‍िनोद नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Patparganj Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Vinod Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Vinod Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Vinod Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Vinod Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Vinod Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Vinod Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Kuldeep Bhandari (AAP), Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP), Mahesh Singh (BSP), Vinay Shankar Dubey (INC), Babli Mamgain (IND), Kusum Masiwal (IND).

MLA and MP of Vinod Nagar

Manish Sisodia of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 57. Patparganj Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Vinod Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Vinod Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Vinod Nagar ward has a total population of 58,936 of which 5,864 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.95% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Vinod Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Vinod Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: (Patparganj): Ravidas Camp T. Hutts; I. P. Ext. Patparganj : Sadbhawana Apptt., Dhurva Apptt; I. P. Ext. Patparganj : Uttranchal Apptt, Una Apptt; I. P. Ext. Patparganj: Deepa Apptt, Himvihar Apptt.; I.P. Ext. Patpar Ganj: Ankur Apptt.Konark Apptt.; I.P. Ext. Patpar Ganj: Navkala Apptt.Sad Bhawana Apptt; I.P. Ext. Patparganj : Swati Apptt, Oxford Apptt.; I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Akash Bharti Apptt.; I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Block A To I, Press Apptt; I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Dharam Apptt; I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Ekta Apptt, Navkunj Apptt,; I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Ekta Apptt, Navkunj Apptt,, I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Link Apptt., Navkunj Appt; I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Navkal Apptt. Him Vihar Apptt, Chetan Apptt; I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Priya Darshani Apptt; I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Retreet Apptt.; I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Saraswati Kunj Apptt; I.P. Ext. Patparganj: Tarang Apptt.; I.P. Ext: Patparganj: Aditi Apptt; Mandawali Vistar : Mandawali Block B; Patparganj Hapur By Pass: Nehru Camp T. Hutts; West Vinod Nagar : West Vinod Nagar Block E; West Vinod Nagar : West Vinod Block A; West Vinod Nagar : West Vinod Nagar Block B; West Vinod Nagar : West Vinod Nagar Block C; West Vinod Nagar : West Vinod Nagar Block F; West Vinod Nagar: West Vinod Nagar Block D; Desh Bandhu Society.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 198. Vinod Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Kuldeep Bhandari; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,34,32,729; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ravinder Singh Negi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,25,00,927; Total liabilities: Rs 4,94,581.

Candidate name: Mahesh Singh; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 15,77,236; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vinay Shankar Dubey; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 3,57,44,138; Total liabilities: Rs 1,21,26,573.

Candidate name: Babli Mamgain; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,63,78,424; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kusum Masiwal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,24,66,261; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

