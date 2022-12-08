Viramgam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Viramgam seat in Gujarat. A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Hardik Bharatbhai Patel (BJP), Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor (AAP), Chetanji Meruji Thakor (Garvi Gujarat Party), Ashok Mahendraprasad Nimbark (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai (INC), Kirit Rathod (IND), Devipujak Rajeshbhai Laghrabhai (IND), Mahendra K Chauhan (IND), Mirza Abid Alibhai (IND), Virambhai Talpadakoli (IND), Ko Pa Sukhabhai Karmanbhai (IND), Hardikkumar Jagdishchandra Patel (IND), Trentiya Rakeshkumar Arvindbhai (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Nareshbhai Rajabhai Bhamani (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.95% which is -4.21% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.39 Viramgam (વિરમગામ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Viramgam is part of Surendranagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Viramgam election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Viramgam election result or click here for compact election results of Viramgam and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Viramgam go here.

Demographic profile of Viramgam:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.6% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.97%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,734 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,56,004 were male and 1,46,726 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Viramgam in 2022 is 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,71,166 eligible electors, of which 1,40,925 were male, 1,30,235 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,217 eligible electors, of which 1,26,141 were male, 1,15,076 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Viramgam in 2017 was 58. In 2012, there were 151 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Viramgam:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Tejshriben Dilipkumar Patel of BJP by a margin of 6,548 which was 3.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 41.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Tejashreeben Dilipkumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Pragjibhai Naranbhai of BJP by a margin of 16,983 votes which was 10.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.76% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 39. Viramgam Assembly segment of the 9. Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai of BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Viramgam:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 22 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Viramgam:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Viramgam are: Hardik Bharatbhai Patel (BJP), Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor (AAP), Chetanji Meruji Thakor (Garvi Gujarat Party), Ashok Mahendraprasad Nimbark (Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena), Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai (INC), Kirit Rathod (IND), Devipujak Rajeshbhai Laghrabhai (IND), Mahendra K Chauhan (IND), Mirza Abid Alibhai (IND), Virambhai Talpadakoli (IND), Ko Pa Sukhabhai Karmanbhai (IND), Hardikkumar Jagdishchandra Patel (IND), Trentiya Rakeshkumar Arvindbhai (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Nareshbhai Rajabhai Bhamani (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Viramgam:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.95%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 68.16%, while it was 66.79% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.21% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Viramgam went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Viramgam constituency:

Assembly constituency No.39. Viramgam comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: 1. Viramgam Taluka. 2. Detroj-Rampura Taluka. 3. mandal Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Viramgam constituency, which are: Becharaji, Kadi (SC), Sanand, Dasada (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Viramgam:

The geographic coordinates of Viramgam is: 23°09’10.1"N 72°05’02.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Viramgam

List of candididates contesting from Viramgam Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Hardik Bharatbhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 29

Profession: Social worker & Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 22

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 61.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 23.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 38 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.7 lakh

Candidate name: Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor

Party: AAP

Age: 53

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 84.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 32.3 lakh

Candidate name: Chetanji Meruji Thakor

Party: Garvi Gujarat Party

Age: 28

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashok Mahendraprasad Nimbark

Party: Gujarat Nav Nirman Sena

Age: 54

Profession: Tiffin Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 27000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 27000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bharwad Lakhabhai Bhikhabhai

Party: INC

Age: 63

Profession: Farming, Animal Husbandry, Social & Political Activities

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 9.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.2 crore

Total income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kirit Rathod

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Farming and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 22.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 28.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 17.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Candidate name: Devipujak Rajeshbhai Laghrabhai

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahendra K Chauhan

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 21500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 21500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mirza Abid Alibhai

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Machnical and Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Virambhai Talpadakoli

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 31000

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ko.Pa.Sukhabhai Karmanbhai

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 31.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hardikkumar Jagdishchandra Patel

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Event Designer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 42.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 36 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Trentiya Rakeshkumar Arvindbhai

Party: Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party

Age: 34

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 18.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 85 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.4 lakh

Candidate name: Nareshbhai Rajabhai Bhamani

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 27

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 34.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Viramgam election result or click here for compact election results of Viramgam and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Viramgam go here.

Read all the Latest News here