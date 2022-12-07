Vishnu Garden Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.95

Ward No.95 Vishnu Garden (विष्‍णु गार्डन) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Vishnu Garden went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Vishnu Garden corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Vishnu Garden ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Vishnu Garden was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Vishnu Garden candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Vishnu Garden ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Meenakshi Chandela (AAP), Sanjay Yadav (BJP), Ravinder Kumar (BSP), Pradeep Kumar Lohia (INC), Livis Chandela (IND), Pardeep Kumar (IND), Surjeet Singh (IND).

MLA and MP of Vishnu Garden

A Dhanwati Chandela A of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 27. Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Vishnu Garden is a part.

Demographic profile of Vishnu Garden

According to the delimitation report, Vishnu Garden ward has a total population of 73,302 of which 6,517 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 8.89% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Vishnu Garden ward

The following areas are covered under the Vishnu Garden ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Jjcolony Khyala Block A, B; Sham Nagar Block- A, B, C, D, E, G, F, Sham Nagar Extn.; Vishnu Garden Navyug Block And Vishnu Park; Vishnu Garden-Iii Block B; 12.5 Yards Plot On Najafgarh Drain, Raghubir Nagar T-Huts Near Kabristan; Khyala Village, Extn; Narsingh Garden Block A, B; Raghubir Nagar Block- Rg Pkt-A, B; Raghubir Nagar Extn. Block-F; Raghubir Nagar J.J. Colony, T.C. Camp(Slum); Raghubir Nagar T-Huts Near Kabristan; Vishnu Garden Block - 283, Maddi Wali Gali; Vishnu Garden Block - B-1, B; Vishnu Garden Block - B-1, B, Vishnu Garden Block- Nw, Wz; Vishnu Garden Block- N; Vishnu Garden Block- Nw, Wz; Vishnu Garden Block- P, S; Vishnu Garden Block- T; Vishnu Garden- Iii, Block-A, Vishnu Garden, Block-A, C, D, K, E, G; Vishnu Garden, Block-A, C, D, K, E, G.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 95. Vishnu Garden ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Meenakshi Chandela; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 17,23,58,019; Total liabilities: Rs 57,05,138.

Candidate name: Sanjay Yadav; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 18,18,169; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ravinder Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 12,28,53,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pradeep Kumar Lohia; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,74,51,879; Total liabilities: Rs 2,06,31,033.

Candidate name: Livis Chandela; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 10,82,000; Total liabilities: Rs 65,000.

Candidate name: Pradeep Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,08,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Surjeet Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,75,000; Total liabilities: Rs 19,00,000.

