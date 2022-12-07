Vishwas Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.207

Ward No.207 Vishwas Nagar (व‍िश्‍वास नगर) is a reserved for Scheduled Caste Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsVishwas Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Vishwas Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Vishwas Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Vishwas Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Vishwas Nagar candidates 2022There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Vishwas Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Jyoti Rani (AAP), Cherry Singh (BJP), Sunita Devi (INC), Vandana Kataria (IND), Rupal Sandhu (IND).

MLA and MP of Vishwas NagarOm Prakash Sharma of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 59. Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Vishwas Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Vishwas NagarAccording to the delimitation report, Vishwas Nagar ward has a total population of 53,057 of which 15,149 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 28.55% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Vishwas Nagar wardThe following areas are covered under the Vishwas Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Navrachna Apartment Including Bses Office, Bses Station, Telephone Exchange (Uc), Dda Office, Pwd Office (Uc), Surajmal Vihar D Block, Including Hospital (Uc), District Court Shadra, Police Booth, Pravesh Bhawan; Anupam Appt. Near Road No. 57 And Chitarkut Appt; Bhikam Singh Colony; East Arjun Nagar (Lehri Colony); Hans Appt. Near Road No. 57; J J Cluster (Anand Vihar), J.J.Cluster New Sanjay Amar Colony Block A, J.J.Cluster New Sanjay Amar Colony Block B, J.J.Cluster New Sanjay Amar Colony Block C, J.J.Cluster New Sanjay Amar Colony Block D, Kasturba Nagar Jhuggi, Qr. 18 Jhuggi Cluster; Kasturba Nagar Vishwas Nagar; New Vishwas Nagar, Shivam Enclave Mig Dda; Vishwas Nagar 18 Qr.To Yudhister Gali; Vishwas Nagar Gali No.1-10; Vishwas Nagar Gali No.11-17.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 207. Vishwas Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Jyoti Rani; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 39,09,161; Total liabilities: Rs 32,53,359.Candidate name: Cherry Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 2,48,13,179; Total liabilities: Rs 1,46,62,335.Candidate name: Sunita Devi; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 99,26,479; Total liabilities: Rs 5,92,000.Candidate name: Rupal Sandhu; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,015; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Vandana Kataria; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,75,000; Total liabilities: Rs 4,00,000.

