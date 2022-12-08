Visnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Visnagar seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel (BJP), Jayantilal Mohanlal Patel (Advocate) (AAP), Prajapati Jagdish Kumar Bhikhabhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel (INC), Khokhar Abdulrashid Shermohmad (IND), Thakor Shankarji Mafaji (IND), Patel Upendrakumar Shankarlal (IND), Parmar Vijaykumar Kodarbhai (IND), Thakor Sanjayji Amaratji (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Thakor Vishnuji Nenaji (Master) (Right to Recall Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 69.07% which is -5.89% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.22 Visnagar (વિસનગર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Mahesana district of Gujarat. Visnagar is part of Mahesana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Visnagar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Visnagar election result or click here for compact election results of Visnagar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Visnagar go here.

Demographic profile of Visnagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.38%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,547 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,886 were male and 1,10,659 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Visnagar in 2022 is 931 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,11,833 eligible electors, of which 1,10,362 were male, 1,01,471 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,953 eligible electors, of which 97609 were male, 90344 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Visnagar in 2017 was 114. In 2012, there were 235 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Visnagar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Mahendrakumar S (Mahesh Patel) of INC by a margin of 2,869 which was 1.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.24% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Bholabhai Chaturdas of NCP by a margin of 29,399 votes which was 20.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 22. Visnagar Assembly segment of the 4. Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency. Shardaben Anilbhai Patel of BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat defeating A J Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Visnagar:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Visnagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Visnagar are: Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel (BJP), Jayantilal Mohanlal Patel (Advocate) (AAP), Prajapati Jagdish Kumar Bhikhabhai (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel (INC), Khokhar Abdulrashid Shermohmad (IND), Thakor Shankarji Mafaji (IND), Patel Upendrakumar Shankarlal (IND), Parmar Vijaykumar Kodarbhai (IND), Thakor Sanjayji Amaratji (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Thakor Vishnuji Nenaji (Master) (Right to Recall Party).

Voter turnout in Visnagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.96%, while it was 75.15% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.89% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Visnagar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Visnagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.22. Visnagar comprises of the following areas of Mahesana district of Gujarat: Visnagar Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Visnagar constituency, which are: Becharaji, Unjha, Vijapur, Mahesana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Visnagar:

The geographic coordinates of Visnagar is: 23°41’05.3"N 72°31’00.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Visnagar

List of candididates contesting from Visnagar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 61

Profession: Business & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 9.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6.6 crore

Total income: Rs 31.5 lakh

Candidate name: Jayantilal Mohanlal Patel (Advocate)

Party: AAP

Age: 60

Profession: Lawer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 79.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 47.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Total income: Rs 16.5 lakh

Candidate name: Prajapati Jagdish Kumar Bhikhabhai

Party: Bhartiya Jan Parishad

Age: 44

Profession: Retire BSF

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 65

Profession: Ridhi Devi Electricals Pvt Ltd (Director)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Total income: Rs 9.5 lakh

Candidate name: Khokhar Abdulrashid Shermohmad

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 30628

Immovable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Shankarji Mafaji

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Upendrakumar Shankarlal

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: Farming Ralisala, Taluka-Visnagar, District-Mehsana

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Vijaykumar Kodarbhai

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Farming Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 21000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 21000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Sanjayji Amaratji

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 33

Profession: Land Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Vishnuji Nenaji (Master)

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 41

Profession: Marketing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

