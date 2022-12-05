CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Elections » War of Wards: MCD Exit Polls Predict AAP Set for 'Double Engine' Drive in Delhi
1-MIN READ

War of Wards: MCD Exit Polls Predict AAP Set for 'Double Engine' Drive in Delhi

The exit polls indicate AAP’s promise of ending corruption in the civic body has resonated more with voters, despite the BJP sending a bevy of its union ministers and chief ministers for campaigning. (File pic: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)



While the BJP may lose control of the civic body after 15 years, the Congress could be left with 10 wards or less, the exit polls indicated

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to ride the broom to a famous victory in the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, ending the BJP’s 15-year reign, exit polls indicated on Monday.

AAP may get 149-171 wards, according to a survey by Aaj Tak-Axis My India, which gives the BJP 69-91 wards.

The poll by Times Now-ETG has predicted 146-156 wards for AAP, with BJP getting 84-94.

According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, AAP will bag 159-175 wards, and the BJP 70-92.

All three surveys have given the Congress around 10 wards or less, with Others getting 5-9.

The Zee News-BARC survey predicts AAP bagging 134-146 wards, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14.

The exit polls indicate AAP’s promise of ending corruption in the civic body has resonated more with voters, despite the BJP sending a bevy of its union ministers and chief ministers for campaigning.

Arvind Kejriwal’s party, which is in power in Delhi, had told voters during campaigning that by gaining control over the civic body it would be able to better address their basic issues.

