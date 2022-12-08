‘We Have Worked Hard’: BJP Leader Says Party Confident of Changing Political Tradition in Himachal

BJP is confident about victory in Himachal Pradesh even though the hill state has followed the anti-incumbency tradition, said party’s national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday.

The latest trends show Congress leading in 36 seats out of the total 68 while the BJP is close to 29 seats.

“We have worked very hard in Himachal. There were some issues but it is part of politics. We know that Himachal Pradesh never elected an incumbent government. But we will see this happening this time,” Sarangi told News18 as she hailed party’s performance in Gujarat elections.

No incumbent government ever returned to power in Himachal Pradesh, except in 1985. Further, data also revealed that the hill state believes in giving a clear mandate, almost always.

Sarangi, who was at the BJP headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi on Thursday, stressed while no exit polls had predicted the party will secure a mandate of 150 seats in Gujarat but “we are breaking all records”.

“In 1985, Madhav Singh Solanki (Congress) made the record of highest seats at 149. We are heading towards a massive mandate and we are breaking all records," she said.

The BJP leader also said it is “people’s blessings and their trust in Modi’s leadership”. “Even after 27 years, if we are getting this mandate, it is a big thing. This is a victory of our hard work. Congress has dropped from 77 seats to just around 20. When it was time for self-analysis, they were busy in doing a non-political yatra,” she added.

She also said the party will get huge mandate in Gujarat that “no party can ever break".

The Congress won the Gujarat polls in 1985 with 149 seats and 55.55% vote share. It continues to witness record wins in the state to date. For the BJP, which first came to power in the state in 1995 with 121 seats, the highest tally is the 127 seats in 2002 elections with 49.85% vote share.

