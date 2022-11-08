‘We Made this Gujarat, Let’s Make it Agrasar Now’: BJP Union Ministers to Seek Suggestions from 1 Crore Citizens for Vision Document

Seeking suggestions from almost one crore people for its vision document, ‘Agrasar Gujarat Ke Sujhaav’, Union ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will visit the poll-bound state and do pravas in various assemblies with various target groups starting today. This pravas will go on for eight days and end on November 15.

For 182 assemblies, the BJP’s local team will meet professionals, campaign door-to-door and with traders to seek suggestions on how to take Gujarat forward. This will be over by November 15 so that the manifesto team can work on the suggestions gathered from various strata of society.

Akanksha Peti will be kept in all assemblies and there will be canvas walls to write down the suggestions.

The party will contact the beneficiaries — SC, ST, women and youth, artistes and organisations who work to generate awareness.

SPEAK UP

While Union minister Piyush Goyal will be in Surat speaking with a group of working professionals on Tuesday, Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will on Thursday meet street vendors and industrial workers in Ankleshwar. BJP youth wing president Tejashwi Surya will meet the youth in Ahmedabad. Sambit Patra will meet the media professionals and union minister Parshottam Rupala will hold a meeting of animal husbandry industry professionals.

“We will not just seek bhagidari of the people to improve governance, but also seek their contribution in the roadmap to come to power. We will take the story of development in Gujarat written by PM Modi when he was the chief minister ahead,” said a senior leader of the party.

The BJP has formed various groups of professionals who were contacted by Union ministers and senior BJP leaders namely Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh, Arjun Munda and Ravi Shankar Prasad. While they will address the people, a meeting with target groups will also be arranged.

The BJP will rope in Chief minister Bhupendra Patel, state unit and members of Parliament as well. They will seek feedback from people. “Suggestions from almost one crore people will be sought during this massive exercise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah together has directed us undertake this plan,” said the source.

MIGRANTS’ VOICE

The party will also contact the migrants from various states and seek their suggestions as well. The local teams will visit households and ask people to write their suggestions either on paper and drop them in the boxes fixed or go to website www.agrasargujarat.com or give a missed call on 7878182182.

The party has decided to put up LEDs and raths in the villages to ensure they know what people of Gujarat want from them, stated a senior party leader.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and the counting will take place on December 8.

