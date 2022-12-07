Welcome Colony ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.224

Ward No.224 Welcome Colony (वेलकम कालोनी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Shahdara district and Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Welcome Colony went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Welcome Colony corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Welcome Colony ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Welcome Colony was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Welcome Colony candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Welcome Colony ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sudesh Choudhary (AAP), Ritesh Suji (BJP), Sanjay Gupta (INC), Jai Prakash (IND), Raman Batra (IND).

MLA and MP of Welcome Colony

Jitender Mahajan of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 64. Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Welcome Colony is a part.

Demographic profile of Welcome Colony

According to the delimitation report, Welcome Colony ward has a total population of 65,707 of which 10,033 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 15.27% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Welcome Colony ward

The following areas are covered under the Welcome Colony ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Gt Road Shahdara (Police Stn.; Morden Shahdara; Naveen Shahdara, Block H, K, Raj, J, G; J.J Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii, Block Jb-4; J.J Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii, Block Jb-2; J.J Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii, Block Jb-3; J.J Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii, Block Jb-5, A1; J.J Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii, Block Jb-6; J.J Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii, Block Jb-I; J.J Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii, Block W, Z, X, V, U; “J.J Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii, Block Z-Ii, Z-Iii;" Mohan Park, Pratap Pura, West Rohtash Nagar Part-I, Part-Ii; “Naveen Shahdara Block A, B, C, D, E, V, Y, T, R, S, U, X, W, Z;" Naveen Shahdara Rr Block, F Block, N Block; “Naveen Shahdara Rr Block, F Block, N Block, Panchsheel Gardan Block C, B And F, Block A And D, Uldhan Pur Panchsheel Gardan, Block-E;" Pratap Pura, West Rohtash Nagar Part-I, Part-Ii; Rehman Building; Shivazi Park; Subhash Park, Subhash Park Extn; Welcome Colony Seelampur Ph-Iv, Block B; Welcome Colony Seelampur Ph-Iv, Block C; Welcome Colony Seelampur Ph-Iv, Block D; Welcome Colony Seelampur Ph-Iv, Block E; “J.J Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii, Block A-5, D2, D1, J.J Colony Seelampur Ph-Iii, Block C-1, D, Welcome Colony Th-Near Ravi Das Mandir;" Welcome Colony Seelampur Phase Iv A-Block,; Welcome Colony Seelampur Ph-Iv, Block E.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 224. Welcome Colony ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sudesh Chaudhary; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 3; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 2,74,75,344; Total liabilities: Rs 46,32,390.

Candidate name: Ritesh Suji; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,62,77,646; Total liabilities: Rs 8,47,365.

Candidate name: Sanjay Gupta; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 6,12,00,381; Total liabilities: Rs 1,34,18,770.

Candidate name: Jai Prakash; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 37,10,000; Total liabilities: Rs 5,20,000.

Candidate name: Raman Batra; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,18,500; Total liabilities: Rs 6,32,000.

