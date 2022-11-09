Will Semi-Fast Vande Bharat Give 'Hawaa Ki Raftar' to BJP in Poll-bound Himachal? Onboard PM's Gift to State

“Dekhna kaise hawaa ki raftaar se chalegi yeh train. Kaafi fast hai,” a traveller on the newly launched Una-Delhi Vande Bharat Express tells his seven-year-old daughter as the train readies to depart from Amb Andaura station in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. The family of five boarded the train for Delhi to take the next connecting train to Mathura (Vrindavan) later in the night.

Just minutes before its doors are set to get automatically locked, the passengers are hurrying to get pictures clicked with the new all-white train glistening in the bright sunlight. Families are capturing the moment they first boarded the new Vande Bharat, the train flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — his “multi-crore gift” to the poll-bound state along with the mega Bulk Drug Park at Haroli and IIT in Una.

Expected to eventually replace India’s three-decade-old Shatabdi Express, the semi-fast train can accelerate faster to 100 km/hour in barely 52 seconds, with a maximum speed of 130 km/hour. However, it can only be operated at less than 100 km/hour on Indian tracks because of the risk posed by stray animals, especially Nilgais in this part of the region.

Premium Travel

Though it has been almost a month since its launch, the enthusiasm among travellers is yet to wear down, with most first-time passengers boarding the semi-high speed train with sensor-aided internal doors. “We often have to travel to Delhi from here. This time, we thought we must go by this train. The seats are more comfortable and it looks much spacious and cleaner,” says Arun Dhiman, 62, from Jwaalamukhi, who was travelling with his wife to Delhi. “It’s also less noisy compared to other trains,” he smiles.

The local residents are relieved as the state-of-the-art train has helped reduce traffic chaos on the national highway connecting Himachal to Punjab. “This time it [traffic] was less. Otherwise the vehicles would get stuck from Nangal to Anandpur Sahib and would move only post-midnight. Now more people prefer to travel by trains,” says Jaswinder Singh, who had come to drop off a relative at the station.

The train has cut down the time taken to travel the 450km distance between Una (Himachal) and Delhi to just 5.2 hours compared to the other two trains — Himachal Express takes more than 8-9 hours, and the more popular Una Himachal-Jan Shatabdi Express takes almost 7 hours. Only the Jan Shatabdi and Vande Bharat halt at Chandigarh, which residents from Himachal often visit to access healthcare facilities at PGIMER.

Boon For Pilgrims

It has also eased the journey for pilgrims from Delhi and Chandigarh travelling to the hill state for paying obeisance at the temples of important Shakti Peethas — Chintpurni, Naina Devi, or Jwaala ji, and for those travelling to Delhi to further visit Vrindavan.

With its final destination at Una — the gateway to Himachal that shares its border with Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Kangra — the train is also expected to give a boost to spiritual tourism in Himachal Pradesh. The train also halts at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, an important Sikh shrine where Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa Panth.

“We keep travelling to Delhi so we often take the Himachal Express that runs at night. This one is more convenient due to the timing. But the fares are slightly higher. There is no senior citizen quota too,” says Prakash Katoch, who was travelling to Delhi to meet his son. The locals in the region had been hoping for an additional Jan Shatabdi whose fare is half of Vande Bharat.

Unlike the Una Himachal-Jan Shatabdi Express plying on the same route, which has just four AC chair cars and eight second-class seating coaches, Vande Bharat is fully air-conditioned and runs with as many as 14 regular chair-car coaches and two coaches reserved for executive class.

However, the major complaint is the fare- – which is more than double than of other trains, with a seat costing about Rs 1,240, compared to around Rs 580 in a Jan Shatabdi for an AC chair car. A non-AC travel in Jan Shatabdi costs Rs 200 from Una to Delhi.

With as many as 924 general seats, and 84 reserved for executive class, the train first departs from New Delhi at 5.50am daily except Friday and reaches Amb at 11.05am. It returns from Amb at 1pm and reaches Delhi railway station by 6.25pm.

Read all the Latest India News here