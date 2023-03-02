William Nagar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of William Nagar seat in Meghalaya. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Rudreswar Ch. Momin (IND), Robinus T Sangma (JDU), Raknang Ch. Momin (BJP), Marcuise N Marak (NPP), Deborah C. Marak (INC), Ballensing Ch Marak (RPI), Alphonsush R. Marak (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 76% which is % compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.43 William Nagar (Simsanggre) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. William Nagar is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE William Nagar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest William Nagar election result or click here for compact election results of William Nagar and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of William Nagar go here.

Demographic profile of William Nagar:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.57% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 90.82%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.44%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 37350 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 19,118 were male and 18,232 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in William Nagar in 2023 is 954 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 26687 eligible electors, of which 14,039 were male, 12,648 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in William Nagar in 2018 was . In 2013, there were 7 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of William Nagar:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, of won in this seat defeating of by a margin of which was % of the total votes cast for the seat. had a vote share of % in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Deborah C Marak of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jonathone N Sangma of IND by a margin of 2877 votes which was 13.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 43. William Nagar Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in William Nagar:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in William Nagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from William Nagar are: Rudreswar Ch. Momin (IND), Robinus T Sangma (JDU), Raknang Ch. Momin (BJP), Marcuise N Marak (NPP), Deborah C. Marak (INC), Ballensing Ch Marak (RPI), Alphonsush R. Marak (TMC).

Voter turnout in William Nagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of %, while it was 80.88% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is % compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

William Nagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of William Nagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.43. William Nagar comprises of the following areas of East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Samanda, 6. Rongsak, 7.Rongchek manda, 8. Dinaminggiri Sevak, 9. Rongreng Baiza, 10. Bolkingriri, 11. Rongongre, 12. Rongbinggiri, 13. Dawa Gittinggiri, 14. Dorengkigiri and 15. Nengkra G. S. Circles of Samanda C.D. Block and 2. Williamnagar (mB).

A total of Five Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border William Nagar constituency, which are: Dadenggre, Songsak, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Gambegre, North Tura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of William Nagar:

The geographic coordinates of William Nagar is: 25°30’19.1"N 90°31’40.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from William Nagar

List of candidates contesting from William Nagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rudreswar Ch. MominParty: INDAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 5.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Robinus T SangmaParty: JDUAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: Voluntary Retired Deficit School Teacher, Politician, Social WorkerEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 77.6 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raknang Ch. MominParty: BJPAge: 25Gender: MaleProfession: Private School TeacherEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Marcuise N MarakParty: NPPAge: 54Gender: MaleProfession: Ex- MLA of the state of MeghalayaEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Deborah C. MarakParty: INCAge: 57Gender: FemaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: 1Total assets: Rs 20 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 12.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ballensing Ch MarakParty: RPIAge: 53Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alphonsush R. MarakParty: TMCAge: 41Gender: MaleProfession: Politician & BusinessmanEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 73.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

