‘Winnability Considered’: Pratibha Rejects Rumours of Dissension in Himachal Congress Over Tickets

It promises to be the most exciting electoral battle in the hills in recent times. With multiple rallies by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP has hit the ground running. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP started off strong but has of late diverted much of its focus to Gujarat. The Congress campaign rests on the shoulders of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but is yet to pick up pace. News18 tours the state to gauge public sentiment and political strategies ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections 2022.

Debunking reports that the ticket distribution for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections has caused dissension in the Congress, state party chief Pratibha Singh has said “winnabilty” and not “proximity” to leaders has been considered behind shortlisting the “best” of candidates.

Speaking to News 18 as she marshals the Himachal Pradesh unit for the November 12 election, Pratibha said the party had carried out several surveys ahead of finalising the list. “Not just one, we conducted a few more ground surveys to access the winnability factor. We kept on gauging the mood on ground, and based on several such surveys, amendments, wherever we felt was needed, was carried out, and the best team was chosen,” said Pratibha, wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

On whether the disagreement in the state unit could impact party’s electoral chances, Pratibha denied claims. “Everybody is on board. We know how important it is to win these elections. Everybody has got together to ensure we dethrone the government. There may have been some differences earlier, but we are going to the polls with a united mind set, since this is our best chance to win,” said the three-time MP.

When asked if Rahul Gandhi’s absence in the election campaign could impact the party, Pratibha said the entire Gandhi family is rooting for the party. “He (Rahul Gandhi) has already announced his Bharat Jodo Yatra from South. But he has assured that he would take a small break and come in between for the campaign. Besides, we have Priyanka Gandhi already campaigning, and we also expect Sonia ji for a few rallies,” said Pratibha.

Whether her husband Virbhadra Singh’s death last year could pose a challenge for the Congress, Pratibha said the sympathy wave still continues even after the Mandi by-poll win last November. “I do realise that he has been the face of the party and brought all factions together. We are missing him but people still believe that they have to vote for his legacy and vote for the party,” remarked the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

While talking about Congress’ plans for the state in her campaign, Pratibha also stressed that the ‘Virbadhra factor’ does draw a connect. “He has been a major factor which has drawn the people to the party. His legacy is obviously something that continues to work on,’’ said she.

On the importance of Modi factor in the November polls, she said voters were disillusioned with the Jai Ram Thakur government. “At the end of the day, people who attend PM Modi’s rallies also understand that, on the ground, the BJP government has done little. Be it price rise or employment, generally, the Jai Ram Thakur government has failed. So, by just trying to depend on the so-called Modi magic will not help the party,” said Pratibha.

She challenged the BJP government to come out with a list of the ‘real work’ that has been done by the Jai Ram Thakur government. “There is no connect with the people. The real issues have been ignored and just relying on the PM will not hold. These are local elections where matter of governance is considered and not just on the basis of a central leader you (BJP) can win,” she asserted.

Read all the Latest Politics News here