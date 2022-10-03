With Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as Theme, BJP turns Kullu Dussehra into Showcase Event Ahead of Himachal Polls

With an eye on the forthcoming polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Himachal is going full throttle to turn the annual Kullu Dussehra festival into a mega event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as the theme of the show.

The Prime Minister is expected to attend the inaugural event on Wednesday.

Given that the BJP is unleashing its star campaigner for the polls, the local administration has lined up a slew of cultural events through the week, which will be attended by popular artistes.

The line-up includes Ruhani sisters at a Sufi Sandhya on the first day to Punjabi night by Nitin Kumar. The Sabri brothers will be the stars during the Qawwali night on the third evening, Thakur Dass Rathi will the major attraction during mixed cultural night on the fourth evening, while the police band ‘Harmony of Pines’ will perform on the fifth evening.

International troupes from Bhutan, Ukraine, Russia and Malaysia will perform at the event, besides artistes from various states expected to present a glimpse of their culture by various presentations.

Organisers have also lined up international folk dance festival and many events related to the traditions and culture of the state. Also a Maha Nati (folk song) will be organised on the third day of the festival, in which around 8,000 women will participate. The theme of these events will include the PM’s pet project such as Beti Bachao.

The wait is over for the people of Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi will inaugurate the new AIIMS in Bilaspur on October 5. New AIIMS for New and healthier India. pic.twitter.com/6ZqRKX1qA4 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 3, 2022

The BJP sources said the party was trying to make the event major to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage and government programmes initiated both by the state as well as central government. “Who will be the best person to inaugurate such an event? The people of the state feel a connect with the festival and it will provide an opportunity to the party to showcase the government’s works. The participation of the Prime Minister will give it the extra zing,” said a BJP leader.

Apart from the Kullu festival, the PM is also expected to attend slew of inaugurations and a rally. “The presence of the Prime Minister will give a boost to the party’s campaign,” said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Sources said that the party was giving utmost importance to these events with BJP president J P Nadda supervising the arrangements.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here