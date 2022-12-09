With Himachal Hit, Priyanka Is Congress's Latest Poll Star And New Hope for Future Elections

The win in Himachal Pradesh has come as a hope for the Congress at a time when it was decimated in both Gujarat and the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. But more than that, the party has found a Gandhi who they want to lean on. With Sonia Gandhi out of campaigning and Rahul making it clear he wants to focus on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and not get involved in party affairs, the Congress has found hope in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka did over 20 rallies in Himachal Pradesh including door-to-door campaigns. With women voters being an important segment, the presence of Priyanka clicked with them.

Plus Priyanka is not seen as an outsider in the state. Everyone knows that she proudly flaunts her cottage in Mashobra and visits the state often. This is also one more reason why Priyanka was able to connect with the crowd.

But this is not the only reason why the party wants to credit Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the Himachal win. Like in many other states, in Himachal too, the Congress had a problem of too many cooks. Mukesh Agnihotri, Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Pratibha Singh were contenders for the top post. Infighting was an issue that could have brought the Congress down in a state where it was hopeful of winning. And Priyanka sensed it.

It was a team of Priyanka, Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Sachin Pilot that worked on planning a strategy for the state polls. In fact, Priyanka was involved in the design and planning of the campaign, and ticket distribution, and she personally met many state leaders. It was based on their inputs that Priyanka told party workers and leaders that restoration of the old pension scheme, resentment against the Agnipath plan, inflation, apple growers’ anger, and women wanting jobs were issues the Congress must focus on.

But more importantly, Priyanka made it clear to her party colleagues that there should be no personal attack or comment on the PM. She told them “keep the focus on the misgovernance of the CM".

It was at a meeting that Priyanka told the party that putting some money directly into the accounts of women would work. And it did.

Now the clamour for Priyanka has begun and many leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajeev Shukla gave her credit for the win. With this, there is demand that in upcoming polls, Priyanka must play a part. From deciding on strategy, to campaigning. The loss in Uttar Pradesh of which she was incharge has been forgotten. And there is now new hope.

