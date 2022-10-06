With Rahul on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Priyanka to Launch Congress Himachal Campaign at Thodo Ground, Oct 10

With the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign getting a big push after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s entry and Rahul Gandhi caught up with his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is now banking on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s forays into the electioneering for the upcoming assembly polls.

The Congress will launch its election campaign in the state with a public rally of the party general secretary on October 10 in Solan. The rally has been planned at Thodo ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a huge gathering in May 2019.

The party is hoping that in the absence of campaigning by her brother, Priyanka could give a boost to the Congress’s chances and match the popularity of Modi in the state. Congress leaders believe that given her frequent visits to the state, Priyanka would be able to draw a connection with the people. The Gandhis have a house in Shimla which they keep frequenting.

Though apart from the Solan fixture, her other rallies are yet to be finalised, Congress sources said the local party leaders were keen on Priyanka holding at least one major rally in each of the four parliamentary segments of Himachal. The Solan rally has been firmed up keeping in view the assembly seats of Shimla parliamentary constituency as well as segments in Solan district.

“It won’t end at Solan. More such meetings are being planned at the district headquarters in Lok Sabha segments of Mandi, Hamirpur, and Kangra,” said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress campaign committee chief. After covering Lok Sabha seats, Priyanka will address district-level rallies, in the first major push to her presence in the Himachal elections.

The Solan rally by Priyanka, leaders said, will also impact segments in Sirmaur district. The Congress is also in the process of finalising its candidates for the pending 29 seats.

Earlier, the Central Election Committee, chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, had cleared 39 names, including those of 20 sitting MLAs, but had kept 29 seats pending. Sukhu said that once the screening committee clears the names, the rest of the candidates too would be announced.

