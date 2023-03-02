Wokha Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Wokha seat in Nagaland. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Yanthungo Patton (BJP), Y.Kikon (RJD), Senchumo Lotha (JDU), Hayithung Tungoe Lotha (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 91.12% which is 7% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.38 Wokha is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Wokha district of Nagaland. Wokha is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Wokha election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Wokha election result or click here for compact election results of Wokha and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Wokha go here.

Demographic profile of Wokha:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 30798 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,160 were male and 15,638 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Wokha in 2023 is 1032 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31361 eligible electors, of which 15,952 were male, 15,409 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 34277 eligible electors, of which 17,200 were male, 17,077 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Wokha in 2018 was 391. In 2013, there were 315 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Wokha:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Dr Chumben Murry of NPF won in this seat defeating Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe of JDU by a margin of 8555 which was 31.14% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 54.15% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr T M Lotha of NCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Chumben Murry of NPF by a margin of 1482 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 51.06% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 38. Wokha Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Wokha:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Wokha:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Wokha are: Yanthungo Patton (BJP), Y.Kikon (RJD), Senchumo Lotha (JDU), Hayithung Tungoe Lotha (IND).

Voter turnout in Wokha:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.12%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.12%, while it was 94.04% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 7% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Wokha went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Wokha constituency:

Assembly constituency No.38. Wokha comprises of the following areas of Wokha district of Nagaland: Wokha H. Q. and Vangkosung, Elumyo, Humtso, Shankitong, Shaki, Phiro, Wokha, Lengsa and Pongitong villages of Wokha Circle.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Wokha constituency, which are: Tseminyu, Tyui, Sanis, Bhandari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Wokha:

The geographic coordinates of Wokha is: 26°03’38.2"N 94°12’09.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Wokha

List of candidates contesting from Wokha Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe

Party: NCP

Age: 64

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Government Employee

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 7.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Renponthung Ezung

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Profession: Politician & Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Wobenthung Lotha

Party: INC

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Retired Govt. Employee

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

