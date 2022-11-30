Winter Is Here But Where Is Arvind Kejriwal's Muffler? Delhi CM Tells | WATCH

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal campaigning without a muffler has left Delhiites perplexed. During one such MCD polls campaign on Wednesday morning, a woman from the crowd asked, “Sir, why you are not wearing a muffler?" Kejriwal, very candidly replied, saying “it’s not that cold yet".

The Delhi chief minister has been campaigning in the city ahead of December 4 civic elections. Kejriwal’s muffler is one of the many iconic things about the leader that is popular with people.

AAP Will Win 230 Seats: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the AAP will win 230 out of 250 seats in the MCD polls. He also said if the AAP is elected to power, it will launch ‘Janata Chalaygi MCD’ campaign where the RWAs will be given the status of a ‘mini parshad’ (Mini Councillor).

“People can approach this RWA to get its work done. RWA s will be given funds to run their offices. RWAs will be empowered. The real purpose behind this is to make the people of Delhi , the rulers of Delhi, take their own decisions. I appeal to all RWAs to support AAP. We will empower RWA politically and financially,” he said.

“We will frame a transparent framework. We will rely on online platforms also, so that MLAs, councillors and RWA all know where the problem is and there is accountability,” he added.

AAP’s ’10 Guarantees’ for Ease of Doing Business in Delhi

Ahead of the Delhi MCD election, AAP’s trade wing on Tuesday announced ’10 guarantees’, including de-sealing of shops, resolving conversion and parking charges, for ease of doing business in the city.

AAP trade wing convenor Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal released the guarantee cards after organising a march in Kashmere Gate Market here.

Over five lakh pamphlets will be distributed announcing the guarantees in 50 major markets in the national capital. The guarantees offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also include arrangement of cleanliness in markets, prohibition on increase of all taxes like house tax, trade/factory licence, and arrangement of toilets for women in the markets.

