Words Worth An Election: Language to Music, Meghalaya Parties Use 'Local Touch' For Voters

As Meghalaya gears up for the Assembly elections on February 27, political parties are trying to give a ‘local touch’ to their campaigns to woo voters with language and music.

THE SLOGANS

During a public meeting in Mendipathar, North Garo Hills, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee gave the slogan ‘Kal•ani ong•gen’, the Garo version of the popular phrase ‘Khela Hobe’, in the presence of around 55,000 people.

The Garo language is fighting for inclusion in the 8th Schedule. A few months ago, TMC state leaders organised a protest in Delhi demanding inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the 8th schedule. The Garo version of the popular TMC phrase ‘Khela Hobe’ indicates the party’s move in this direction.

Hoi Kiw Haka TMC!Shijur Ki Syntiew Meghalaya Ban Tyngkai!We are all gearing up for CHANGE! TMC is your platform & TWO FLOWERS is your symbol.#TMC #VoteForTMC #HurrayTMC pic.twitter.com/rWshydiLHK — AITC Meghalaya (@AITC4Meghalaya) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has localised its slogan — ‘Ha Ka Kot! Ha ka NPP’. ‘Ha Ka Bom’ chants resound as the United Democratic Party (UDP) sounds its poll bugle.

The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) has announced ‘Ha U prah’ as its symbol. Winnower is called prah in Khasi, and it stands for separating the grain of good governance from the chaff of corruption.

Ha kane ka sngi, ka 17 tarik u Kyllalyngkot 2023, u Myntri Rangbah ka jylla u Conrad K Sangma ryngkat bad u MLA ka Nongstoiñ u Bah Macmillan Byrsat, ki la ia shim bynta ha ka jingplie pyrda jong kane ka jaka hikai.#NPP pic.twitter.com/Eubbd46lAe— National People’s Party (NPP) (@nppmeghalaya) January 17, 2023

LOCALISED MUSIC

The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress has launched campaign songs in two languages – Khasi and Garo. The campaign songs are simultaneously launched in Shillong and Tura.

The songs – ‘Hoi Kiw Haka TMC’ in Khasi and ‘Ahowee Inchrona’ in Garo – encapsulate the energy of the people of Meghalaya, calling everyone to march forward towards development and change with Meghalaya TMC.

The NPP also launched its song – ‘Anga Conrad Baksa’ — which means ‘I am with Conrad’.

People of Meghalaya,It’s TIME to remove the CORRUPT & INEPT MDA Govt! Under the able leadership of Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial, National Gen Secy @abhishekaitc, State President @AITCCharles & Leader of Opposition Dr @mukulsangma, we shall conquer!#TMC #VoteForTMC pic.twitter.com/KPepxuOvlE — AITC Meghalaya (@AITC4Meghalaya) January 19, 2023

Even localised songs have been released constituency-wise. NPP’s candidate from Sohiong Constituency released a song, ‘Bah dengsamlin’, for his campaign, while NPP’s Nartiang constituency candidate Sñiawbha Lang Dhar, too, has a song, ‘Vote for NPP’. NPP’s Selsela candidate Arbinstone B marakko has come up with a song, ‘Seoknahai Arbinstone B Marakko’, while Rajabala NPP candidate Abdus Saleh released ‘Onno partik baad dao NPP ke Vote Dao’.

Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial and Nat'l Gen Sec Shri @abhishekaitc received a heartwarming welcome at Garo Hills today. They celebrated the rich culture of our beautiful hill state with the people! We are extremely humbled to receive such a thunderous support. https://t.co/WRRWuUX1pE — AITC Meghalaya (@AITC4Meghalaya) January 18, 2023

TMC’s Rajabala candidate has his own song — ‘Mizanur Mizanur Hawah Uteche’. Phulbari Trinamool unit has made ‘Khela Khela Khela eibar hobe asol Khela,’ another constituency in Garo Hills has released a song, ‘TMCo Hai Mo Bakrimna’, Andrew Shullai, Jowai constituency’s TMC candidate, too, has his local campaign song.

The UDP, meanwhile, has launched its new hit, ‘Ha Ka Bom Ia Baroh 2023’, featuring party president Metbah Lyngdoh.

