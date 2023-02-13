'Yes, We Sacrificed': Cong Warhorse Explains 'Understanding' With Left in Tripura, Snub to Tipraland Demand

Six-time MLA of Agartala, Congress strongman Sudip Roy Barman, is all set to show his prowess in the electoral battlefield once again this February 16.

Barman, who joined the BJP in 2018, revolted against former chief minister Biplab Deb and re-joined the Congress last year. He has been instrumental in forming the seat-sharing alliance with the Left and shares a cordial relationship with Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Barman speaks about the “sacrifice” of the Congress in entering a seat-sharing ‘understanding’ to stop division of votes in the Opposition.

Edited excerpts:

How is it that you shook hands with CPIM but got fewer seats despite being a national party?

See, the aspiration and desire of people is that anti-BJP votes should not be split. Yes, Congress has sacrificed. Congress has always been pro-people and pro-poor. In Mizoram too, we sacrificed the government for peace. Congress always sacrifices and we are proud that the interests of people have been looked after.

BJP is saying Congress voters will switch to them because they have been tortured for very long.

All those people who used to “torture” are now assets of the BJP. People have realised that those who murdered Congress workers are now with BJP. Let them daydream. Wait for a few days and then you will see the change. They will be completely uprooted from Tripura. They will be reduced to a single digit.

Your critics say you have sold Congress to CPIM to safeguard your own seat. What are your views?

If at all I have sold the party, I sold it for the common people of Tripura. There is an extraordinary situation in the state. People are tortured and democracy has been throttled. That’s why such a decision has been taken. The interest of common people is above the interest of the party. This is an extraordinary decision taken in such a situation.

Are your doors open for Tipra Motha?

Pradyot Manikya was a Congressman and his ideology has not changed. The doors are always open for him. He has not joined the BJP though he was under tremendous pressure from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Do you support the demand for Greater Tipraland?

No, we don’t endorse their demand. We have a different view for development of Tripura. We can’t think of dividing such a small state. It’s a political demand and anyone has the right to demand anything within the framework of the Constitution.

BJP says they have done a lot of development in the state.

See, people of Tripura are politically conscious. They will not buy this claim. Everyone knows who has done what. If they had done development, then Delhi people would not have become daily passengers [referring to BJP top brass coming to state to campaign].

