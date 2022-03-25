UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds First Meeting of Council of Ministers in Lucknow

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term on Friday in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath held the first meeting of the council of ministers in the state’s capital city on the same day. The meeting was held at Lok Bhavan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top dignitaries left after attending the grand ceremony at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The distribution of portfolios Read More
At the start of its second innings, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government has tried to strike the right caste equations, particularly with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind. As part of inducting people from various castes and communities, the Yogi government 2.0 has a Muslim minister also. Danish Azad Ansari was sworn in as a minister of state on Friday, even as Mohsin Raza, who was the lone Muslim face in the previous government and was known for strongly putting forward his views on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has been dropped this time. Danish said he was surprised in the morning on receiving a call from the CM residence as the 33-year-old got a chance to join Yogi Adityanath’s team. The young leader has been serving as the state general secretary of the BJP Minority Morcha (UP). READ MORE
Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second term at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as UP Deputy Chief Ministers. Pathak has replaced Dinesh Sharma as the deputy CM. In the previous Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state, Pathak had served as the law minister. Here’s all you need to know about the senior BJP leader. READ MORE
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held the first meeting of the council of ministers in Lucknow today. The meeting was held at Lok Bhavan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries left. The distribution of portfolios will happen today late at night or tomorrow morning, sources said.
(Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held the first meeting of council of ministers after the oath-taking ceremony on Friday. Image: ANI)
Deputy chief minister for a second consecutive term, Keshav Prasad Maurya said the BJP in Uttar Pradesh will continue working for the welfare of the poor. “With the second consecutive term of BJP under the leadership of PM [Narendra] Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, we will continue working for the welfare of the poor with more effort. We’ll work as per our manifesto’s roadmap, do public service and move forward with 75+ seats in 2024 polls.”
#WATCH | Supporters & family members of BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya celebrate at his residence in Kaushambi after he takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the 2nd consecutive term pic.twitter.com/ZLFGbOEozX
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
#WATCH | Supporters & family members of BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya celebrate at his residence in Kaushambi after he takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the 2nd consecutive term pic.twitter.com/ZLFGbOEozX
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Celebrations outside the residence of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak after the swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/pXDPnzJFwI
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
Union home minister Amit Shah congratulated the newly elected Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and the entire cabinet. ANI
मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी, उपमुख्यमंत्री @kpmaurya1 जी व @brajeshpathakup जी और पूरे मंत्रीमंडल को बधाई।
मुझे विश्वास है कि श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन में आप सब पूरी तन्मयता से प्रदेश की विकास यात्रा को अनवरत जारी रखते हुए सुशासन व गरीब कल्याण के नये आयाम गढ़ेंगे।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 25, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet on their oath taking. The PM said he was sure that the state will write “another new chapter of progress” under the guidance of Adityanath. He tweeted in Hindi: “Hearty congratulations to @myogiadityanath ji and his cabinet on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The development journey of the state in the last 5 years has marked several important milestones. I am sure that under your leadership, the state will write another new chapter of progress by fulfilling the aspirations of the people.” PM Modi attended the grand ceremony in Lucknow today, and also tweeted some pictures from the event.
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर @myogiadityanath जी और उनके मंत्रिमंडल को हार्दिक बधाई। पिछले 5 वर्षों में राज्य की विकास यात्रा ने कई अहम पड़ाव तय किए हैं। मुझे विश्वास है कि आपके नेतृत्व में प्रदेश जन आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करते हुए प्रगति का एक और नया अध्याय लिखेगा। pic.twitter.com/b3hcLMQsMJ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and rest of the newly sworn-in UP ministers after their oath taking ceremony today.
(Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and the rest of his cabinet after their oath taking. Image: ANI)
Despite having lost the recent assembly elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya’s continuation as UP deputy chief minister speaks volumes about his popularity and hold over the backward classes, whose crucial support was instrumental in the BJP retaining power in the state. The 52-year-old leader lost from Sirathu by nearly 7,000 votes, leading to speculations of his omission from the new Yogi Adityanath-led government. But the party reposed its faith in him. Coming from a humble background, his political career started during the Ram temple movement under the guidance of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Ashok Singhal. BJP insiders say Maurya helped his parents in agricultural work, ran a tea shop and also sold newspapers in his early days. He also remained a “pracharak” of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal for 18 years. Though his electoral journey witnessed early defeats, Maurya won from Sirathu seat as a BJP candidate in 2012. PTI
Newly sworn in for a second consecutive term, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will meet his cabinet ministers over tea or dinner, said sources. A total of 52 ministers are being sworn in today at the oath-taking ceremony. The meeting will be held at Lok Bhavan, for which there is no specific time yet. But, it will happen after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries leave. The distribution of portfolios will happen today late at night or tomorrow morning, following which a proper cabinet meeting will be held.
Here is a list of ministers who took oath after chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak:
Suresh Kumar Khanna Surya Pratap Shahi Swatantra Dev Singh Baby Rani Maurya Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary Jaivir Singh Dharam Pal Singh Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary Anil Rajbhar Jitin Prasada Rakesh Sachan Arvind Kumar Sharma Yogendra Upadhyaya Ashish Patel Sanjay Nishad
Newly sworn-in deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Uttar Pradesh will achieve new goals of developments under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He tweeted in Hindi: “Certainly in the coming five years, under the able guidance of the Prime Minister and under your [Yogi Adityanth] leadership, in tune with expectations of god-like people, Uttar Pradesh will achieve new goals of development.”
निश्चित ही आने वाले 5 वर्षों में मा. प्रधानमंत्री जी के कुशल मार्गदर्शन एवं आपके नेतृत्व में देवतुल्य जनता की अपेक्षाओं के अनुरूप उत्तर प्रदेश विकास की नित नई उपलब्धियों को प्राप्त करेगा।
— Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) March 25, 2022
(Brajesh Pathak (above) and Keshav Prasad Maurya (top) took oath as the deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh. Image: ANI)
Yogi Adityanath was an unexpected pick by the BJP for the chief minister’s post after the party scored a landslide win in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A poster boy for Hindutva, saffron-robed Adityanath was considered a rabble-rouser and often accused of making provocative remarks against Muslims. This time round, his appointment as the CM wasn’t much of a surprise. During the assembly poll campaign, BJP bigwigs hailed the success of Adityanath-Narendra Modi double-engine’ government in the state over the past five years. And the CM tweeted a telling picture of Modi placing a hand over his shoulders. Union home minister Amit Shah even said Adityanath needed to be back as CM in 2022 if the party sought to return to power at the Centre in 2024. With the Bharatiya Janata Party return to power, the monk-politician has consolidated his place in the organisation. Some observers predict an even bigger role for him in coming years, though Adityanath took pains in an address to the MLAs to thank Modi and Shah for their guidance during his first term, when he had no administrative experience. PTI
(Yogi Adityanath takes oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term. Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also arrived at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow where UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath will take oath for the second consecutive term. ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow where UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath will take oath for the second consecutive term. pic.twitter.com/tD9sk4g0KH
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
Home minister Amit Shah walked for 500 m to reach the venue for CM-designate Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony, after his convoy got stuck in traffic outside gate number 3 of the stadium. BJP national president JP Nadda has also arrived at the stadium for the event. Soon after Shah and Nadda arrived, the two leaders took their places on the dais beside other dignitaries.
Lucknow | Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda arrive at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium where UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the CM for the 2nd consecutive term. pic.twitter.com/MSqlfC4U4v
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
Chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath has arrived at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for his oath-taking ceremony, where he will be sworn in for a second consecutive term. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and others also present.
Lucknow | UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath arrives at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium where he will take oath as the CM for the 2nd consecutive term.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and others also present. pic.twitter.com/1IBzQn9VR8
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
Union home minister Amit Shah has also arrived in Lucknow for the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath. ANI
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Lucknow for the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath. pic.twitter.com/kNSjZO6eaq
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022
Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of UP. Ministers in the new cabinet also took oath on the day.
Chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath has arrived at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for his oath-taking ceremony, where he will be sworn in for a second consecutive term. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and others were also present. Soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda also followed. Shah walked for 500 m to reach the venue after his convoy got stuck in traffic outside gate number 3 of the stadium.
Yogi Adityanath on Thursday staked claim to form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the second time, a day ahead of his swearing in as chief minister at a mega event which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of dignitaries.
Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel after the BJP legislature party elected him as its leader, confirming a decision taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s top brass. Soon after the BJP MLAs’ meeting in Lucknow, Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad and Apna Dal (S) chief Ashish Patel presented letters of support for the BJP to Governor Patel. Later, Adityanath reached the Raj Bhavan to stake his party’s claim. The BJP won 255 seats 273 along with the allies in the 403-member assembly.
This is only the second time in over three decades that a party has won two consecutive assembly polls in the state. At the meeting of the party’s newly elected MLAs, Adityanath said the prime minister’s inclusive mantra’ of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas had its impact on the UP poll results, and thanked him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding him through the first term.
PM Modi, senior BJP leaders including CMs from other states, and dignitaries from across different fields will attend the swearing-in ceremony at a Lucknow stadium on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the BJP MLAs’ meeting as an observer, said the party’s successes in UP since 2014 has established that people favoured the “politics of performance over that of casteism and appeasement”.
In Delhi on Thursday, top BJP leaders gave the final touches to the government formation exercise in Uttar Pradesh and a party source said that the state could have two deputy chief ministers this time as well. Outgoing deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya are seen as the frontrunners for the two posts.
BJP president J P Nadda and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the party’s in-charge for the state polls, too were involved in the deliberations. The leaders discussed factors like maintaining caste and regional balance in the new UP cabinet.
Baby Rani Maurya, a member of the influential Jatav community from the Scheduled Castes, is widely tipped for an important place in the new government. She had resigned as Uttarakhand governor to fight the assembly polls. Brijesh Pathak, a minister in the outgoing government, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantar Dev Singh and A K Sharma, a former bureaucrat considered close to Modi, are also seen as probables for key positions, including deputy CMs if the party seeks to bring in new faces.
Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in Friday’s event. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have also been invited. Roads leading to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the venue for the event, have been decorated with lights. Cut-outs of Modi, Shah and Adityanath are in place.
Samajwadi Party president chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, who fought the polls as allies, said they won’t attend the event. Invites were sent to the state’s opposition leaders, UP BJP general secretary J P S Rathore confirmed to PTI.
Adityanath has personally sent invitations to over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, party leaders said. Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s state-level functionary Dinesh Shankar said prominent seers, along with members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, have been invited. Yoga guru Ramdev, “The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher are on the list.
The venue has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people. About 8,000 police personnel will be deployed for the event, an official said. At the MLAs’ meeting, Amit Shah said Uttar Pradesh faced political instability for a long time due to “casteist and dynastic parties”.
“In the past 37 years, no party got full majority again in Uttar Pradesh, he said, referring to his party’s trend-breaking two-time victory. It is historic that the BJP is the only party which got over two-thirds of the seats for the second consecutive time,” the home minister added.
Shah said Adityanath ended politicisation of administration and decriminalised politics. This assured everyone that law and order will come into action if someone files a complaint. Adityanath said he had no administrative experience when he became chief minister for the first time and thanked Modi and Shah for guiding him to provide good governance in Uttar Pradesh.
“People for the first time felt that houses for the poor could also be built. For the first time, it was felt that money could go directly into the accounts of the poor,” he said. Festivals can now be celebrated in a peaceful manner, he added.
