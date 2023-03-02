Zunheboto Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Zunheboto seat in Nagaland. A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Hukiye N Tissica (LJPRV), G Ikuto Zhimomi (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 84.79% which is 4.35% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.35 Zunheboto (Zunhebo) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Zunheboto district of Nagaland. Zunheboto is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Zunheboto election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Zunheboto election result or click here for compact election results of Zunheboto and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Zunheboto go here.

Demographic profile of Zunheboto:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 22888 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 11,337 were male and 11,551 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Zunheboto in 2023 is 1019 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 20621 eligible electors, of which 10,319 were male, 10,302 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 21547 eligible electors, of which 10,795 were male, 10,752 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Zunheboto in 2018 was 91. In 2013, there were 126 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Zunheboto:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, K Tokugha Sukhalu of NDPP won in this seat defeating Hukavi Zhimomi of NPF by a margin of 2548 which was 14.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. NDPP had a vote share of 55.4% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S Hukavi Zhimomi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr K C Nihoshe of NPF by a margin of 277 votes which was 1.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 35. Zunheboto Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Zunheboto:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Zunheboto:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Zunheboto are: Hukiye N Tissica (LJPRV), G Ikuto Zhimomi (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Zunheboto:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.44%, while it was 87.71% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.35% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Zunheboto went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Zunheboto constituency:

Assembly constituency No.35. Zunheboto comprises of the following areas of Zunheboto district of Nagaland: Zunheboto H. Q. and Nathami (Y), Yemishe, Sakhalu, Nathami (Z), Sheipu, Shotomi, Bhaimho, Lizu Phuyeu, Lizu Nachuto, Lizu Phutheu, Lizuei Avikato, Locho, Yeza and Asukho villages of Zunheboto Circle.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Zunheboto constituency, which are: Atoizu, Suruhoto, Aghunato, Satakha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Zunheboto:

The geographic coordinates of Zunheboto is: 26°04’07.7"N 94°33’15.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Zunheboto

List of candidates contesting from Zunheboto Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: K Tokugha Sukhalu

Party: NDPP

Age: 68

Gender: Male

Profession: Member of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA)

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 18.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Akavi Sumi

Party: NPF

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: Agriculturist

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 70.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

