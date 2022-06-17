Aashram 3 Actress Esha Gupta Has Hilarious Reply to Paparazzi Who Asked Her About Marriage, Watch

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta says she will not get married, advises paparazzi to follow the same

Esha Gupta is making the headlines lately for her captivating performance in the web series Abhay 3. The actress is also in the news for her sizzling social media posts. Recently, she shared her insight on marriage to the paparazzi. She was clicked while she was on her way to a Mumbai clinic. The paparazzi had a conversation with her where they revealed that one of them is getting married. Esha then said, “kyu kare woh shaadi….mein bhi nahi kar rahi hoon.”

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta never fails to amuse her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. She has an active presence on social media. On Thursday, Esha also jumped on the bandwagon and took her Instagram handle to share a reel on the trending track, All That Glitters by Earl.

The montage video has small snippets of Esha where she enters a lift or sways her hair as she walks toward the camera. The Raaz 3 actress looks sensual in every clip that she added to her reel. In a few of her snippets, her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar can also be spotted walking behind her. She captioned the post, “Opacarophile.”

The actress, a couple of days ago, shared a dreamy picture, in which she can be seen lying on a beach chair and sunbathing. She looked stunning as she flaunted her toned body.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen playing a pivotal role alongside Bobby Deol in MX Player Original’s Aashram Season 3. She made her debut with 2012’s crime-thriller Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. She has also worked in movies such as Rustom, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Humshakals and Baadshaho.

