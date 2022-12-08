Aayush Sharma's Father Anil Sharma Wins Assembly Elections in Mandi, Actor Says 'Legacy Lives On'

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, husband of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, took to Instagram on Thursday to congratulate his father for his win in the assembly elections. Aayush’s father Anil Sharma from BJP won from the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh. Proud son Aayush took to Instagram to share his excitement as well as thank the voters.

The Antim star shared a celebratory video post his father’s win and wrote, “Legacy lives on.. congratulations dad and thank you to all the voters of Mandi to keep faith in the family alive."

Not many know that Aayush belongs to a legacy of political heritage. He is the grandson of former Telecom Minister Sukh Ram Sharma. The ex-Union Minister passed away in May 2022. Sharma’s family has been involved in politics for more than 50 years and have a very special place in Himachal politics.

Aayush’s Anil Sharma father has continued the legacy and he has been elected as the MLA from Mandi constituency, with a majority. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Anil Sharma (BJP), Shyam Lal (AAP), Chet Ram (BSP), Champa Thakur (INC), Praveen Kumar (IND), Laxmender Singh (IND), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Major Khem Singh Thakur (IND), Sanjay Kumar (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

After making his acting debut with ‘Loveyatri’, Aayush was seen in the action thriller film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. It was helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. He will next be seen in an untitled action thriller film, helmed by the director duo Ravi Varma and Imran S Sardhariya, which is slated to release in 2023.

Aayush married Salman’s sister Arpita in a grand wedding in November 2014. They have two kids together.

