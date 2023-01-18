Abdu Rozik Likely to Make Special Appearance on Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar

The popular reality TV shows Bigg Boss 16 is currently the subject of much controversy and is causing quite a stir these days. The last week’s episode featured a significant twist. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the contestants including Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik were all shown the way out of the house. In such a case, there is now fierce competition between nine contestants for the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, which will be quite interesting and entertaining for the viewers to watch. But, hold on, there is good news coming in for the fans of the Bigg Boss sensation Abdu Rozik.

The upcoming episode of the Weekend Ka Vaar will reportedly feature the most adored ex-contestant making a triumphant return. He will be seen promoting his new Hindi song Pyaar and interacting with the contestants and the show host Salman Khan.

A fan page took to Twitter and shared a cute picture of Abdu Rozik and revealed his appearance in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. “Abdu Rozik to make an appearance in Weekend Ka Vaar. He may promote his upcoming song Pyaar," the caption read.

As soon as the news went viral, fans of the Tajikistan singer got delighted and flooded the comment section with happiness. Expressing their emotions, a user wrote, “Oh wow, excited to see my cute Abdu," while another one wrote, “Aww super excited to see him in Weekend Ka Vaar. I have stopped watching BB16 after Abdu’s exit…waiting for Weekend Ka Vaar." A fan commented, “Excited to see him and the happiness of Shiv Thakare after seeing Abdu Rozik."

A few hours ago, Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram handle and shared a video showcasing glimpses of his new Hindi song Pyaar. Captioning the post, he wrote, “My new song Pyar is out (with a red heart emoji)."

Bigg Boss is currently in its 16th season and airs Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. ColorsTV telecasts the show on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. Popular contestants on the show include MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta, among others.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here