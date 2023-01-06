Abhay Deol Reacts To Boycott Culture, Pathaan Controversy; Says 'It Is Not Something Unimaginable'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has found itself amid a fair share of hype and controversies. As the action-drama film is inching closer to the January 25th release date, the anticipation surrounding the film seems to be growing tenfold. However, the outrage against Pathaan is also simmering as seen from a recent incident in Ahmedabad when a group of people vandalized the mall premises to voice their boycott protest. Sharing his opinions on the cancel culture and the recent events surrounding Pathaan, Abhay Deol believes that we live in a polarised world with social media acting as a catalyst.

The Dev D actor told IndiaToday.in, “We do live in a polarised world. I think social media and technology have made information so fast, and it is also disinformation at so many levels. There is this tendency to reduce things to a headline. There is inconsistency everywhere, whether it be the media or people consuming that media. It is a volatile space, and that is an interesting subject, but do I believe in bans and cancel culture? It is more nuanced than that."

“I think banning doesn’t necessarily make it go away. It (the subject) goes underground. But does the trend bother him as an artist? “It is a new space and technology. Maybe 50 years from now people will look back and laugh at the stupidity,” he added.

Speaking about Pathaan and the controversy surrounding the song Besharam Rang, Abhay said that the outrage is not unimaginable since everyone with social media at their disposal can raise their voices on absolutely anything. He stated, “It is not something unimaginable. If you look at the world today, it is polarised. If you want to make an issue of something, you can easily do it. It is possible. Many people have done it before and will continue to.”

Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and forms an essential part of YRF’s spy universe. It is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Meanwhile, Abhay Deol is awaiting the release of his Netflix film Trial By Fire which would tell the story of the Upahaar Fire Tragedy that took place in 1997 in India’s capital New Delhi.

