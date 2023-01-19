Abhay Deol Reveals Hating Fame While Growing Up, Drank Like 'Fool' After Dev D Released

Abhay Deol is known as one of the most straightforward actors in Bollywood. Recently, Abhay Deol made some startling revelations about himself in a candid interview. While speaking to Mashable India, the actor revealed that he hated fame while growing up. He also shared that he became an “alcoholic" after the release of Dev D, as he couldn’t get out of the headspace of his role in that movie.

“Because I grew up in a filmy family, I saw fame up close as a child. I didn’t like it because your privacy goes away. A lot is written about you. I used to literally hate fame and the media. Because growing up I saw a lot written about family, being questioned as a kid, ‘Is it true, is that true?’ It used to make me angry. ‘Your father works in films, your uncle is a big star’. Obviously. Whatever was written about them, I was asked in school. I just didn’t like that. I saw a lot of people around my family who I knew were there to gain benefits, they weren’t friends," Abhay was quoted as saying in his light-hearted interview.

Abhay Deol has cultivated a loyal fan base with his acting skills and charming personality. Abhay has done many content-driven movies in his career. Although he made his debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy Socha Na Tha, he rose to fame with Dibakar Bannerjee’s Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in 2008. Abhay was propelled to stardom with Anurag Kashyap’s 2009 blockbuster, Dev D. The film was a romantic black comedy and starred Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin.

Talking about the film, Abhay said, “The Dev D role that I did, I wasn’t out of that headspace. So for one year, I did what Dev D did in the film. I have a little more better than Dev. I wasn’t in tattered clothes in the streets. I drank every day like a fool. I made some very good friends, so I remember some things. My whole life is a daze."

Abhay went on to star in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in 2011. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featuring Abhay along with Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif remains one of the most beloved movies of the Hindi film industry.

The actor recently starred in Netflix’s Trial By Fire. The limited series is based on the fire at Uphaar Cinema in 1997 and portrays the grueling legal battle of the victims of that horrific accident. In the series, Abhay Deol plays the role of an anguished father who fights for justice after losing his son and daughter. Based on the bestselling book, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy, the series has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

