Action-adventure Game The Last of Us is Now an HBO Original Drama Series, Streaming Now

The tear-jerker action-adventure game ‘The LAST OF US which was released ten years ago had received universal acclaim over time. Not only did it become the fifth-highest-rated PlayStation 3 game on Metacritic, the reviewers had lauded the thrilling game for it’s character development, captivating storyline and subtext, visual and sound design extravaganza, and depiction of female and LGBT characters in it’s narrative. It was hailed as one of the most significant seventh-generation video games and has been included among the greatest video games of all time. Now to fans delight, the same has been adapted as a gripping television series and the nine-episode first season of the HBO Original drama series is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

THE LAST OF US takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The cast of the film consists of Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also play pivotal roles.

THE LAST OF US, based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation® platforms, is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

