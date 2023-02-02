Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, His Family Accused by Wife Aaliya of Cruelty, Domestic Violence

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife has leveled allegations of cruelty and domestic violence towards her by him and his family. His wife and actor Aaliya has accused Mumbai’s Versova Police of acting under pressure from Nawazuddin after an FIR was filed against her for entering his home after returning from Dubai.

She was summoned for the same by police, and the FIR stated that Nawazuddin was out of Mumbai for a film shoot when she entered his home. However, Aaliya’s lawyer has alleged that the complaint was filed under haste and pressure from the actor.

Aaliya has filed a petition in the Bombay High court seeking the quashing of the FIR filed by Nawazuddin’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui.

So far, 4 complaints have been filed by the estranged wife, including under Section 509 of IPC for insulting modesty, section 498A of IPC for cruelty towards women by her husband and relatives.

Aaliya had earlier shared that the couple have been living separately for more than four years and the actor makes excuses when she asks him to meet their children.

“I have not told anything to the kids, though they are upset and keep asking me ‘papa kahan hai?’, ‘kahan shoot kar rahe hai?’ I keep telling them that he is shooting in New York, US but then for how many years should I do that?” she said in an interview with Times of India.

She had also mentioned that even being in Mumbai working at his office, Nawaz never visited their kids. “When I tell him to visit the kids, he is like I am busy, have people to meet. So I am forced to tell the kids that papa is busy with a shoot,” she stated.

Meanwhile, a domestic violence case is also underway in the Andheri court and notices have already been issued to everyone including Nawazuddin.

The couple has been in the headlines since 2020 after Aaliya made some revelations about their marriage. In 2020, the actor’s wife accused him of being an absent father, disrespecting her in public.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here