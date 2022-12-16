CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Entertainment » Actor Rakul Preet Singh Summoned by ED in Drugs-related Money Laundering Case
1-MIN READ

Actor Rakul Preet Singh Summoned by ED in Drugs-related Money Laundering Case

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 15:53 IST

Mumbai, India

ED has asked Rakul Preet to appear before it on December 19 (Image: Instagram)

ED has asked Rakul Preet to appear before it on December 19 (Image: Instagram)

The actor had earlier in September last year appeared before the federal probe agency after being summoned as part of the probe.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned actor Rakul Preet Singh in an alleged money laundering case. The agency has questioned several other actors from the Telugu film industry and Rakul was also summoned in the same case, sources said.

ED has asked her to appear before it on December 19. The actor had earlier in September last year appeared before the federal probe agency after being summoned as part of the probe.

Apart from Rakul Preet, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy was also summoned by ED on Friday. He was recently a complainant in the MLA poaching case.

Back in 2017, Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department had busted a drug racket by arresting a three-member gang, including musician turned-kingpin Calvin Mascarenhas, for allegedly peddling narcotic drugs such as LSD and MDMA.

According to news agency PTI, officials reported that the gang’s clientele included nearly 1,000 customers including students of city-based schools and colleges, people associated with Tollywood, senior officials of MNCs, and employees of IT firms in Cyberabad.

In this case, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, actress Charmee Kaur and actor Nandu have also appeared before ED earlier.

Tags:
first published:December 16, 2022, 15:36 IST
last updated:December 16, 2022, 15:53 IST