Adaa Khan Couldn't Meet Self-Expectations Last Year, Hopes For 'More Opportunities' For TV Actors in 2023

Actor Adaa Khan had a rather busy 2022. Along with some appearances on television shows, she marked her web debut with a series titled Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal. Though she’s happy with the work that came her way in the year gone by, she confesses that there has been ‘a slight slack’. She says, “2022 was okay. Initially, I did a lot of work. It started off really well. I did a special performance at the Bigg Boss finale, Naagin and some shows for OTT and a lot of music videos. [But] in between that, there was a slight slack.”

She attributes her personal escapades and trips too for making the past year a fulfilling one on the whole. “Then, of course, after that, I travelled a lot during the middle of the year. I did my trip to Europe, Maldives and went to a lot of other locations as I love exploring new places. The year ended with me starting a new project. So, overall it was very good,” adds Adaa.

But she’s quick to add that she isn’t satisfied with the way her professional life panned out in 2022 and that she couldn’t really meet her self-expectations in the way that she wanted to. Talking about it, the Palampur Express and Yeh Hai Aashiqui actor candidly shares, “You can never say that. You must go with the flow. And as always, as humans expect more and more. So, I can never say that I have achieved what I wanted to because you always aim for the peak. So, Inshallah, my expectations are high and in 2023, I would expect more from my career. That’s what I hope is in store for me this year.”

The dearth of work for television actors have become a major point of conversation in the recent past. Many of them have gone on record to speak about it as well. Adaa acknowledges it and this year, she hopes that makers and creators take notice of artistes belonging to the television fraternity as well. “I would definitely wish and hope that more opportunities open up for TV actors and we get to explore more roles on OTT as well. So, I’m just hoping for something positive,” she remarks. ​

