After Argentina's FIFA World Cup Win, Kantara-Inspired Meme of Messi And Maradona Goes Viral

Lionel Messi is currently basking in the success as Argentina defeated France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. Upon winning his first World Cup championship, Lionel Messi followed in the footsteps of fellow football leged Diego Maradona from his country. Argentina fans rejoiced on the streets, covering them in blue and white, after the team, led by Lionel Messi, won the FIFA World Cup in an electrifying final. Many have also taken to their social media handles to praise the team for their victory. Some of the many have also made a connection with the hit Kannada film Kantara. Social media users are posting a meme that portrays Maradona as Lord Guliga from Kantara, motivating an exhausted Messi.

The hashtags #Kantara #ARG #FRA #FIFAWorldCup and #Qatar2022 were trending on social media when a lot of internet users posted the image on Twitter. In pictures that have been posted on social media, Messi can be seen lying on the ground with an accomplished feeling, much like Kantara actor Rishab Shetty, while Maradona, much like Guliga Daiva, can be seen staring at him.

One of the football fans mentioned, “Kantara x Argentina. Shiva Messi and Handball Daiva," while another wrote, “Received on WhatsApp. World cup final 2022 winner Argentina. France gave a great fight and comeback but Argentina stick to their grits. Their goalkeeper is outstanding did many saves”.

Received on WhatsApp #WorldCupFinal World cup final 2022 winner ArgentinaFrance gave a great fight and comebackBut Argentina stick to their grits Argentina won penalty shoot out Their goalkeeper is outstanding did many saves Very apt representn#KantaraMaradona-Messi pic.twitter.com/Nmagi1Td8O — Warrior-Sach-4-SSR-Nation1st (@avengersrise) December 18, 2022

A third user added a note that read, “Messi and Maradona (Kantara Inspired) Hats off to whoever done this edit #FIFAWorldCup."

Messi and Maradona ( Kantara Inspired)Hats off to whoever done this edit#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZXLiunReue— Mr.S (@SarangSuresh95) December 18, 2022

Here are a few more tweets from fans:

Following the game, Messi received cheers from the home crowd and experienced a Diego Maradona-like moment as he was carried on the shoulder with the World Cup trophy in his hands. Diego Maradona was treated similarly after guiding Argentina to victory in the 1986 FIFA World Cup final.

Messi and Maradona with their World Cups ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EZL2KShGUL— James Nalton (@JDNalton) December 18, 2022

Moreover, Messi received the Golden Ball, which is given to the top player. Martinez received the Golden Glove for being the best goalkeeper, and Enzo Fernandez was named the best young player. Kylian Mbappe, who finished the season with the most goals, was awarded the Golden Boot.

Kantara, on the other hand, is a Kannada movie starring Rishab Shetty. It was released on September 30 and has now raked in more than Rs 400 crore globally. The movie stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at odds with Murali, a moral forest ranger, and artfully incorporates folklore cultures and deities into the story.

